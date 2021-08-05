Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Is Season 3 filming with former cast members now?

Fans are convinced Below Deck Sailing Yacht is filming with a lot of familiar faces. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 ended less than two months ago, but fans are eager for news on Season 3 of the hit Bravo show.

The good news is that it appears Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 is filming and that three former crew members are back. Season 2 of the sailing show was a far cry from Season 1, and viewers are more invested in the series than ever.

Bravo hasn’t said that Below Deck Sailing Yacht was renewed for Season 3. However, the network never reveals if another season of any installment in the Below Deck franchise is happening.

The yachting series is such a hit that renewal is always a given, especially since Below Deck Down Under and Below Deck Adventure will soon join the Below Deck family.

Is Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 filming now?

Some pretty good and exciting news regarding Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 has emerged this week. The Instagram account @belowdecksailing dropped a post sharing that the hit show was filming in Menorca, Spain.

“Spotted: The cast of #BelowDeckSailing filming Season 3!” read the caption featuring a camera crew shooting a group of people out at dinner.

There are a couple of reasons it appears the show in production is the hit sailing series. One is that the timing fits. Below Deck Sailing Yacht films typically for six weeks, starting at the end of July or August.

The other reason is because of the location. Captain Glenn Shephard shared an Instagram post the other day revealing his location was the Balearic Islands. Menorca happens to be one of those islands.

Plus, Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 was filmed there, so production already knows the ins and outs of the area.

Are these former Below Deck Sailing Yacht crew members filming Season 3?

Even more exciting news adding fuel to the fire that Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 is filming is a couple of former crew members have been spotted in Menorca, Spain.

Instagram account @belowdecksailing has shared a photo that features Colin MacRae and Daisy Kelliher sitting together with the crew and filming.

Colin’s Instagram account says he is still in Panama. However, that could be a diversion. His latest YouTube video featured him in Panama, but that may have been filmed weeks ago and just uploaded.

As for Daisy, she was absent from her Instagram IG series Pita Party with Dani Soares and Alli Dore this week. Daisy’s Instagram location is also turned off for the first time since the show began last winter.

Although not featured in the photo, Gary King may be back too. The first mate recently shared a picture of him standing on deck on what looks like Parsifal III with his location as Menorca, Spain. Gary was still working on the sailing yacht with Captain Glenn at the Season 2 reunion show.

All signs point to Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 filming now with Colin MacRae, Daisy Kelliher, Gary King, and Captain Glenn Shephard coming back.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo.