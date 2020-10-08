Below Deck Med renewed for Season 6? Rumors heat up Bravo show is filming

The rumor mill is buzzing that Below Deck Mediterranean was renewed for Season 6 and that the Bravo show is filming right now.

Season 5 of Below Deck Med is winding down. The finale is set for next week with an explosive reunion show to follow. As fans bid The Wellington crew a fond farewell, speculation about a new season is already underway.

Has Bravo renewed Below Deck Mediterranean for Season 6?

Below Deck Med continues to be a hot commodity for Bravo. Season 5 has been one of the most drama-filled in the show’s history.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The firing of chef Kiko Lorran and chief stew Hannah Ferrier led to fan outrage that was off the charts. Captain Sandy Yawn and bosun Malia White have been under fire for their part in both incidents. Fans have unleashed the fury on those two ladies.

However, the dislike of Captain Sandy and Malia hasn’t kept viewers from tuning in each week. Season 5 of the yachting show has been the highest ever in the franchise.

Bravo has not officially renewed Below Deck Mediterranean for Season 6. No, the future of the show is not in jeopardy. It is pretty much a given Bravo will continue the reality TV show for another season, especially since social media is buzzing that filming has begun.

Is Below Deck Med filming?

Below Deck alum, Adrienne Gang got the ball rolling that Below Deck Med is filming in Croatia. She said charter guests have been uploading footage to Instagram Stories to prove the show is back in production. Adrienne also claims Captain Sandy and Malia are both returning for the next season.

Read More Malia White opens up about Hannah Ferrier’s departure from Below Deck Med and fan backlash

The former chief stew included a Reddit thread that showed photos of the signature red shirts and cameras on a yacht called Lady Michelle. Since the images are blurry and far away, it can’t be confirmed if any former cast members return.

Bc of the charter guests filming on BDM right now in Croatia (& then posting it on their IG stories🤦🏻‍♀️) we know that Sandy and Malia are on the next season of BDM. Bravo really missed the mark on this one. So very disappointed. 🤬

Proof on the Below Deck @reddit #BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/60k3MHEtcD — Adrienne Gang (@AdrienneGang) September 28, 2020

Twitter has made it clear that fans are not happy with the possibility of Malia and Captain Sandy returning to the Bravo show. They each lost a lot of stock with viewers during Season 5, and most fans don’t want to see their faces onscreen again.

There is a lot of questions surrounding Below Deck Med Season 6. All signs point to Bravo moving forward with another season with the speculation that filming is underway. The network doesn’t usually comment on filming status, but this is the time of year the show would be in production.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.