Below Deck Med beauty Courtney Veale shows off ample assets in green lingerie

Courtney once again wears lingerie for Pretty Little Thing. Pic credit: @courtneyveale/Instagram

Below Deck Mediterranean beauty Courtney Veale showed off her ample assets in green lingerie for her latest Pretty Little Thing promotion.

Courtney has been making waves for Pretty Little Thing for the last few months. The blonde beauty rocked the brand while at Coachella in April, but this time, she’s putting her smoking hot body even more on display.

As the anticipation for Courtney’s return for Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 grows, she keeps fans entertained with her social media influencing ways.

Below Deck Med’s Courtney Veale shows off ample assets in green lingerie

Courtney has been heavily putting her social media influencer skills to use along with traveling the world. She has promoted many things, including bikinis, lingerie, and even lip gloss.

The Bravo personality puts her sexy side to good use for each shoot, and her latest photo is no exception. Courtney sizzles in skimpy kelly-green lingerie while sitting on a stool, giving her followers a rear view.

With her hands on top of her head and glancing sultry at the camera, Courtney’s ample assets can’t be missed. The barely-there attire fits perfectly, high-lighting her chest and behind.

“Honey, I’m home 🍯🇬🇧 #godsavethequeen #ad,” she captioned the photo, which also included tags for Pretty Little Thing and Eddie Whitehead Photography.

Courtney sizzles in more photoshoots captured by Eddie Whitehead

The blonde beauty has used Eddie Whitehead Photography as her go-to photographer for her sizzling hot social media photos. Lately, when Courtney has a promotion or wants a more model-like picture, she turns to Eddie.

Another shoot Courtney recently did with him featured the reality TV star sporting a bra and underwear with a baggy cropped white sweater over her shoulders. Courtney donned a white pair of underwear that said Lounge on it with a matching white bra with Lounge on it that showed off her cleavage.

“Happy Sunday y’all 😇” she wrote on the smoking hot IG post.

In honor of her recent trip to Los Angeles, Courtney proves she looks good in anything. The Below Deck Med beauty opted for a pair of cut-off jean shorts that accented her rear and toned legs.

Courtney wore a blue button-down shirt with the sleeves bunched up and tied in the middle with the shorts. There are two photos taken by Eddie in this outfit. They each feature Courtney at a side angle while she sultry stares at the camera.

Soon Below Deck Mediterranean fans will see Courtney Veale and her humor back on the small screen. She is expected back on Season 7 of the Below Deck spin-off, which will premiere this summer.

Courtney’s not the only Below Deck starlet making waves for her smoking hotness.

Below Deck Down Under alum Magda Ziomek rocked a barely-there bikini after her on-screen firing. Plus, Courtney’s friend and Below Deck Med alum Katie Flood went topless on a yachting break.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo.