Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans react to Gary King and Daisy Kelliher sex bombshell

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans have a lot to say about the bombshell Gary King and Daisy Kelliher have had sex.

The mid-season trailer featured a shocking revelation Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans never expected but have hoped for since Season 3.

Daisy and Gary have had sex, something she has vehemently denied in the past, and Gary spills during a confrontation with the chief stew this season.

This news comes out as a boatmance kicks off between Daisy and Colin MacRae on Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Social media has been on fire since the Gary and Daisy revelation came to light.

Although the scene has yet to play out, that hasn’t stopped Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers from speaking their minds about the news.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers shocked at Daisy Kelliher and Gary King’s sex news

Since the mid-season trailer was dropped, Twitter has been buzzing a lot about Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

The shock was apparent all over the social media platform.

Wait a minute. Gary and Daisy had hooked up? #belowdecksailing pic.twitter.com/xyPvEr5Y4d — Cassidy Brown (@TheSasckMask) June 6, 2023

One user shared a GIF of Veronica Lodge from Riverdale screaming, “This is shocking news.”

Another user admitted to not seeing the Gary and Daisy news coming and had Schitt’s Creek help get their point across.

“I’m SHOOK Daisy has slept with Colin AND GARY! And they kept this under wraps….BRAVO coming for BLOOD this season….between this and VPR reunion week they are slowly killing me,” tweeted a different Twitter user.

Pic credit: @vincentabruce/Twitter

While there was plenty of shock coming from Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans, there was also criticism and questions.

Gary King and Daisy Kelliher under from by Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans

One user commented on them hooking up with Daisy, not wanting it to come out, and Gary just spilling all the tea.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers know that Gay and Daisy filmed the Season 3 reunion together in London. Something she also tried to hide, but Gary again wasn’t here for the secret and revealed they were in her apartment filming in separate rooms.

Pic credit: @jennellens/@darnold64/Twitter

A couple of people were unhappy that Daisy and Gary kept the news quiet, especially in light of her hook-up with Colin. In fact, one tweet called Colin “the nicest guy in the world,” while another declared that Daisy doesn’t deserve the hunky engineer.

Pic credit: @deonebitch/@Drama1093/Twitter

The fallout of Daisy and Gary’s news, as well as Colin and Daisy hooking up, has taken a toll on the friends on and off-screen. Monsters and Critics previously reported that Daisy blocked Colin on social media and thinks he has a lot to answer for at the reunion.

Speaking of the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 reunion, we have an update on it, and you can check it out here.

Keep watching to see exactly what goes down with Gary King and Daisy Kelliher in the sex bombshell moment.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.