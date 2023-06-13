Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans sound off on Daisy Kelliher, Gary King, and Colin MacRae love triangle

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans are sounding off on the messy drama involving Daisy Kelliher, Gary King, and Colin MacRae.
The friendship between the three fan favorites was tested on the most recent episodes of the hit sailing show.
After Colin and Daisy hooked up, Gary dropped the bombshell on camera that he and Daisy have had sex.
Then Daisy felt the need to tell Colin about her few trysts with Gary, adding more drama to this love triangle.
Colin was super mad at both Gary and Daisy, with Gary really not caring about Colin’s feelings.
All the cringeworthy moments have Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans speaking their minds on this hot topic.
Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans sound off on Colin MacRae, Daisy Kelliher, and Gary King love triangle
Twitter was on fire last night following the back-to-back episodes of Below Deck Sailing Yacht.
One user pointed out the obvious. Gary spilled the sex tea because he was jealous of Daisy making out with Colin.
Another called Gary a “bitter Betty” for keeping the secret until he could reveal it when the cameras were rolling.
Jealous Gary was a theme on Twitter as the first mate was dragged for his Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 behavior.
Daisy was also put on blast with one user calling out how she was acting with Gary despite being involved with Colin, calling her behavior “Gary-ish.”
The chief stew was also made fun of for talking to Colin about Gary.
There were plenty of Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans that were Team Colin. A tweet even mentioned his character and how Daisy keeps trashing him in the media.
As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Daisy blocked Colin on social media because she thinks he has a lot of explaining to do.
Colin was also given props for literally saving the day several times with Parsifal III, but now he has to deal with Gary and Daisy’s drama.
More Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans weigh in on Daisy, Gary, and Colin
A Twitter user admitted to being over this love triangle already and was shocked by the feeling.
Others made it clear news of Gary and Daisy having sex was far from a secret, even claiming Colin knew.
Another tweet summed up the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 drama perfectly with a funny little recap.
Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht has passed the midway point, which means a reunion show looms. Based on all the craziness exploding on the show, the Parsifal III crew has a lot to talk about with Andy Cohen.
Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.