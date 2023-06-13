Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans sound off on Daisy Kelliher, Gary King, and Colin MacRae love triangle

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans are sounding off on the messy drama involving Daisy Kelliher, Gary King, and Colin MacRae.

The friendship between the three fan favorites was tested on the most recent episodes of the hit sailing show.

After Colin and Daisy hooked up, Gary dropped the bombshell on camera that he and Daisy have had sex.

Then Daisy felt the need to tell Colin about her few trysts with Gary, adding more drama to this love triangle.

Colin was super mad at both Gary and Daisy, with Gary really not caring about Colin’s feelings.

All the cringeworthy moments have Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans speaking their minds on this hot topic.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans sound off on Colin MacRae, Daisy Kelliher, and Gary King love triangle

Twitter was on fire last night following the back-to-back episodes of Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

One user pointed out the obvious. Gary spilled the sex tea because he was jealous of Daisy making out with Colin.

Daisy, you know the only reason Gary is mentioning “bringing him down” now is because you kissed Colin. #BelowDeck #BelowDeckSailing pic.twitter.com/uLe6GQLbyy — Brittany (@BrittanyFife73) June 13, 2023

Another called Gary a “bitter Betty” for keeping the secret until he could reveal it when the cameras were rolling.

Gary saying he didn’t tell Colin cause Daisy said to keep it a secret but then says it on camera…. Lmao okay bitter Betty. #BelowDeckSailing pic.twitter.com/26H6h5IIgz — Nanysteeth (@Realitytvtea2) June 13, 2023

Jealous Gary was a theme on Twitter as the first mate was dragged for his Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 behavior.

Gary is unbelievable. Ego is very fragile. Purposely outing their hook up on camera because he’s jealous of Colin. He hooks up with Mads within minutes of telling Daisy he wants her? Sex addict? #BelowDeckSailing pic.twitter.com/gttjBBXONH — 🌟Sooo Declasse🌟 (@Christinadjb) June 13, 2023

Daisy was also put on blast with one user calling out how she was acting with Gary despite being involved with Colin, calling her behavior “Gary-ish.”

Not sure what Daisy is upset about 🤔

Kissing and flirting with Gary while being involved with Colin. Entertaining his shenanigans.

She's been acting very Gary-ish. #BelowDeckSailing pic.twitter.com/7K1l61yt3M — Erin Savage (@ErinSavage3722) June 13, 2023

The chief stew was also made fun of for talking to Colin about Gary.

There were plenty of Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans that were Team Colin. A tweet even mentioned his character and how Daisy keeps trashing him in the media.

#BelowDeckSailing #Daisy has been on a media tour trashing #Colin. I DON'T CARE WHAT SHE SAYS… #Colin is a category that daisy could only dream about having. Colin's character speaks volumes beautifully. Daisy is a seedie hook 🪝 ups are globally known. pic.twitter.com/idmaRIklIm — ConBon (@connie19jean) June 13, 2023

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Daisy blocked Colin on social media because she thinks he has a lot of explaining to do.

Colin was also given props for literally saving the day several times with Parsifal III, but now he has to deal with Gary and Daisy’s drama.

So far Colin has has to fix the engines and the toilets… and now this soap opera between Daisy & Gary #BelowDeckSailing #BelowDeckSailingYacht pic.twitter.com/9jBCiw3arZ — dramabananna (@dramabananna) June 13, 2023

More Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans weigh in on Daisy, Gary, and Colin

A Twitter user admitted to being over this love triangle already and was shocked by the feeling.

Never saw this coming BUT… I'm over Colin/Daisy/Gary and Chase is totally growing on me! WTF is happening?! #BelowDeckSailing #belowdecksailingyacht pic.twitter.com/hwT6UvwiwG — Marti Marti Marti (@Chawngie) June 13, 2023

Others made it clear news of Gary and Daisy having sex was far from a secret, even claiming Colin knew.

Daisy…it's no secret.

Colin you knew…



We all knew…..Daisy & Gary played hide the sausage!!😜😜😜🤣🤣🤣#BelowDeckSailing pic.twitter.com/JW6x3jUn9D — JK (@Paul_O_Tix) June 13, 2023

Another tweet summed up the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 drama perfectly with a funny little recap.

Gary wants to be Daisy’s only guy.

Mads wants to have sex. Gary is open to it.

Alex likes Mads but doesn’t dare to flirt with her.

Daisy really loves Gary but got tired of him & likes Colin.

Colin is into Daisy.

Chase would love any girl, but no girl likes Chase #BelowDeckSailing pic.twitter.com/9YfF6lJPtH — dramabananna (@dramabananna) June 13, 2023

Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht has passed the midway point, which means a reunion show looms. Based on all the craziness exploding on the show, the Parsifal III crew has a lot to talk about with Andy Cohen.

Bravo has made a schedule change to the rest of the season, too, and you can read all about that here.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.