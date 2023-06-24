Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 finale and reunion: Here’s everything we know

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 has not disappointed, that’s for sure!

Sadly though, Captain Glenn Shephard and his crew’s time on Bravo will soon come to a close.

It’s hard to believe but Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s well into the back half of the season.

The recent schedule change only picked up the pace of Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

That means the finale and Parsifal III crew reunion are on the horizon.

Let’s take a look at when both of those things will happen and what’s to come on the show.

When is the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 finale and reunion show?

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Below Deck Down Under Season 2 premieres on Bravo on Monday, July 17. That means Below Deck Sailing Yacht will wrap up Season 4 before that.

Based on the Bravo schedule, the finale will air on Monday, July 10. There are no new episodes on Monday, July 3, due to special programming for the Fourth of July holiday.

The reunion show will follow on Monday, July 17, likely as the lead-in for Season 2 of Below Deck Down Under.

It’s unclear as of this writing if the reunion will be in person like other Bravo reunions or once again be virtual. Hopefully, Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans will finally get an in-person reunion. There has never been one for the sailing show.

The last Below Deck in-person reunion was for Season 7 of the OG series.

There’s still plenty to come on Below Deck Sailing Yacht despite the limited number of episodes left.

What’s still to come on Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

Daisy Kelliher’s sister Bonnie will make an appearance soon. The mid-season trailer teases that Bonnie gets her freak on with deckhand Alex Propson.

One group of demanding guests remain in the season that will have Daisy, Lucy Edmunds, and Mads Herrera running around like crazy.

The hottest topic of the season, of course, has been the love drama between Colin MacRae, Gary King, and Daisy Kelliher. It appears that will play out until the crew leaves Parsifal III with likely many unanswered questions.

After all, things have drastically changed between Gary, Daisy, and Colin since filming ended. You can find out where they stand with each other today here.

Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht has been quite entertaining, but like all good things must come to an end soon. The finale and reunion show will be here soon.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.