Below Deck Sailing Yacht celebrates Lucy Edmunds — See messages from her crew members

Below Deck Sailing Yacht has been riddled with drama this season, but the Parsifal III crew celebrated one of their own this week.

Lucy Edmunds missed her university graduation because she was filming the hit sailing show.

Although the stew was happy to be working aboard Parsifal III, her final grade point and missing graduation caused her to get upset naturally.

Luckily for her, Lucy’s colleagues were there to lift her spirits with a graduation party in her honor.

Daisy Kelliher organized the fun, including having Lucy’s family FaceTime for the party.

After the episode hit Bravo airwaves, Below Deck Sailing Yacht stars took to social media to celebrate their girl.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht celebrates Lucy Edmunds

Taking to Instagram, Mads Herrera shared a video and a slew of pictures from the crew night out and Lucy’s graduation party.

Some of the pictures were seen on the show, but there were a couple that didn’t make the cut. A Mads and Lucy mirror pic, Chase Lemacks holding a spoon on his nose, and Colin MacRae and Alex Propson van bonding are some behind-the-scenes fun shots.

“BESTIE graduated!!!!! & it was a night for the books let me tell ya!!!” wrote Mads in the caption.

Speaking of Alex, he also gave a shout-out to Lucy and her accomplishment. Along with sharing his congrats to her, the deckhand also promoted the show and shared several photos from the celebration.

Chef Ileisha Dell also used Instagram to post a carousel of pictures from Lucy’s graduation night.

“Congratulations to our girl @lucy_edmunds for graduating!! We love you 😘” was the caption on Ileisha’s IG post.

Daisy didn’t miss out on the chance to send a message to Lucy. The Irish native kept her caption simple, only congratulating Lucy on a post that had several photos.

There was even one of Colin, Daisy, and Gary King amid their love triangle drama.

Lucy Edmunds responds to her Below Deck Sailing Yacht family

Feeling the love from her Below Deck Sailing Yacht family, Lucy took time to acknowledge the special celebration in her honor. The Instagram post also showed pictures from her actual graduation too.

“Graduating on Parsifal 3 in tonights episode was so special swipe to my actual graduation in my Sports Management degree Special Thankyou to Daisy and Mads for making it so amazing 🥰,” Lucy said.

Along with her own social media message, Lucy took time to reply to all of her costars messages celebrating her.

“Oh my miss you so much can’t wait to party with you soonnnnn,” she replied on Mads IG post.

On Alex’s message, she expressed her love for him with words and emojis.

Lucy did the same thing with Daisy letting the chief stew know how much the party meant to her.

For Ileshia, Lucy let the emojis do all the talking.

What a special night it was for Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Lucy Edmunds. For viewers, it was a break from the chaos and drama.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the night also featured charter guests eating sushi off Gary King, and fans had a lot to say on that subject too.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.