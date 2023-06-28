Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Gary called out for ‘vile’ behavior towards Daisy and Mads

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Gary King has been called out for his “vile” behavior towards Daisy Kelliher and Mads Herrera.

Season 4 of the hit sailing show has seen a lot of drama and backlash surrounding Gary.

The first mate has been put on blast for jealousy, rearing its ugly head regarding his boatmance with Mads.

Gary’s also involved in a love triangle with Daisy and Colin MacRae, and his actions over dealing with it landed him in the hot seat.

However, his behavior on the most recent episodes has Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans slamming him.

Twitter has been on fire this week following the most recent episodes with some strong opinions about the first-mate.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers call out Gary King for ‘vile’ behavior

Daisy told Gary they needed to stop flirting because she was with Colin, but him still flirting with her was one reason Gary was dissed on social media.

“Gary is VILE. #BelowDeckSailing #BelowDeckSailingYacht Daisy is a fool to let him treat her like that as well. Just 🤢 gross,” read one tweet.

Another user pointed out how Gary keeps crossing a line when he continuously grabs Daisy, and he’s also a bad friend to Colin.

A different Twitter user thinks his actions are harassment and that Gary should be kicked off the boat.

Several users took aim at Gary over how he reacted to Mads being on their period after he went down on her the night before.

Twitter called him out on his behavior, reiterating that he’s vile, showing disgust over how Gary acted, and referring to him as “WHAT AN ABSOLUTE D**KHEAD.”

Yes, there was a general consensus that Gary’s imply just nasty.

Not everyone was piling on the hate for Gary. There are still some people that are still Gary fans.

Gary King defended by Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers

One Twitter user declared that Gary gets paid to act the way he does, even pointing out Gary couldn’t keep a straight face during his confrontation with Mads.

“I wish Gary could get it together. He’s my fave but he is hella messy. #BelowDeckSailingYacht” read a tweet.

The positive vibes toward Gary were few and far between, though. It wasn’t just Gary taking the heat, either.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans also slammed Daisy to the point one Twitter user declared this needs to be their last season.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Season 5 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht has begun filming. Find out if Gary King and Daisy Kelliher return for another season here.

What are your thoughts on Gary?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.