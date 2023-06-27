Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 filming now: See who returns

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans can rejoice because Season 5 has already begun filming even as Season 4 still plays out on Bravo airwaves.

Only a couple of episodes remain before Captain Glenn Shephard sends his Parsifal III crew packing.

It’s hard to believe the season’s almost over, but the recent Below Deck Sailing Yacht schedule change sped the season up.

That being said, new details about Season 5 have emerged thanks to eagle-eyed Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans.

Over the weekend, Reddit was buzzing with filming tea and pictures to back it up.

Sign up for our newsletter!

There’s good and bad news when it comes to Season 5 of the sailing show, and neither should surprise anyone.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 spotted filming now

A Reddit thread titled Spotted in Ibiza shared two photos of Parsifal III with a camera crew on it docked in Ibiza.

The first picture’s simply of the sailing yet, while the second photo features production appearing to get things ready.

Although no crew members were stopped in the threat, a different Reddit thread did capture pictures of the cast on a night out. First mate Gary King was easily spotted in the photographs spoiling that he’s back for his fourth stint on the Bravo show.

Considering that Gary and Captain Glenn are so close, even working together during the off-season, Gary being back isn’t a shock.

Chief stew Daisy Kelliher was also visibly in the photos, marking her fourth season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht as well. The Irish beauty has previously shared that despite a turbulent Season 4, she loves doing the show and was open to returning.

Noticeably absent from the pictures was Colin MacRae, whose friendship with Gary and Daisy was fractured due to the love triangle this season. Those who follow Colin on social media know he’s been on a big adventure sailing his catamaran from Mexico to French Polynesia.

However, Colin was nowhere in sight when Season 4 filming pics leaked, so that doesn’t necessarily mean he won’t return.

When will Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 premiere?

The season may be filming now, but fans will be waiting a long time before it hits Bravo airwaves. Below Deck Sailing Yacht has become a spring staple for the network.

Since it debuted in 2020, Below Deck Sailing Yacht has premiered in the winter. Season 4 was the exception, with the premiere not arriving until April.

It’s a safe bet the network will follow a similar plan with Season 5 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, so expect it to drop in March or April of next year.

In the meantime, the Season 4 finale and reunion show are looming. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Daisy declared Colin has a lot of explaining to do at the reunion, and we can’t wait to see what she means.

Keep checking back for more details on Season 5 of the hit sailing show.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.