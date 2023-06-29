Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans ‘feel bad’ for Colin MacRae amid Daisy Kelliher and Gary King drama

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans continue to sound off amid the love triangle between Colin MacRae, Daisy Kelliher, and Gary King.

Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht has been filled with juicy entertainment and drama.

A good portion of that’s courtesy of three fan favorites that were once considered the dream team.

However, Daisy hooking up with Colin this season after having sex with Gary after Season 3 has brought chaos to the friends.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers have been weighing in all season, with Daisy and Gary taking the brunt of the backlash.

Sign up for our newsletter!

After this week’s episodes, fans are once again showing up to give Colin some love.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans ‘feel bad’ for Colin MacRae amid Gary King and Daisy Kelliher drama

Twitter has been on buzzing with support for Colin. One user simply told Colin to “run” as a clip of Daisy and Gary flirting again played.

Others tweeted feeling bad for Colin while also dissing how Daisy and her sister Bonnie Kelliher got wasted when seeing each other for the first time in three years. Another expressed love for Colin and his calling it right regarding Gary.

“IMO Colin is way too good for Daisy. He should never have lower his standards,” read a tweet.

The sentiment was echoed as a different message saying the hunky engineer deserved better than the chief stew.

Pic credit: @Brucenut/@RokPrincessM/@KennedysReality/@persianlioness/Twitter

There were some tweets taking aim at Gary and Daisy specifically for how they acted this season especially regarding Colin.

Who says this??!! WTF. Daisy is being such a Gary. And I hate that she’s leading Colin on because I think she really wants Gary and is using Colin to make him jealous. #BelowDeckSailing pic.twitter.com/6YUqzbOqTP — esteco 🍑 💎 🌺 🍝 🩺🦩 🍊 🛥 🍸 (@esteco2) June 27, 2023

One user called Gary a pig for his actions with Colin and Mads Herrera.

Gary is such a pig. He doesn’t care about Colin at all, he only wants daisy now that she’s with someone else and the way he made such a scene about Mads having her period and embarrassed her like that is just disgusting behaviour #BelowDeckSailing pic.twitter.com/arrZRB08Bj — ✨ (@djpisces__) June 29, 2023

More love for Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Colin MacRae

Twitter had suggestions for who would be a better match for Colin than Daisy.

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix got a vote with one user shipping them.

Colin and Ariana are both beautiful people, with beautiful souls who have horrible friends. How do we hook these two people up?!? #BelowDeckSailing #VanderpumpRules #scandoval pic.twitter.com/J6eKx00E5Q — sunshineandsorbet (@sunshinesorbet1) June 28, 2023

Lucy Edmunds also got a vote as a better fit for the hunky engineer.

In a Colin appreciation tweet, one user questioned what he has done that made Daisy declare he has the most to answer for at the reunion.

I really need to know what Colin could possibly have done that made Daisy say on #WWHL that he’d have the most to answer for. Like all I’m seeing is Gary being a baby back brat and Colin being an overly forgiving partner. I am getting more and more confused…#BelowDeckSailing https://t.co/DmrbisDqM4 — Mary Kate (@MaryKateA10) June 28, 2023

A different tweet acknowledged Colin’s younger yet more mature than Daisy or Gary. Speaking of Gary, one user wanted Colin to call him would, while a different one questioned if the three could work together again.

Pic credit: @VitaminCee/@AmandaGarrity/@DarrylS24702426/Twitter

Monsters and Critics recently answered that question when reporting on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 filming.

Colin MacRae has come out the winner so far in the love drama with Gary King and Daisy Kelliher. Only two more episodes and a reunion show left to see if that changes.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.