Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Who is Daisy Kelliher’s sister Bonnie Kelliher?

Bonnie Kelliher joined her sister Daisy Kelliher on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, and she’s bringing the drama.

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht mid-season trailer revealed that Bonnie was hanging with the Parsifal II crew on a night out.

It turns out Bonnie’s timing is perfect. Daisy sure needs her little sister because work and her love life are getting the best of the chief stew.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans have put Daisy on blast over her very unlike Daisy behavior this season.

Other than she’s Daisy’s younger sister, what else should fans know about Bonnie?

Who is Daisy Kelliher’s sister Bonnie Kelliher on Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

Based on her Instagram page, Bonnie has the travel bug just like her big sister, and has built a career in the yachting industry. Bonnie’s love of yachting, especially sailing, shouldn’t come as a surprise. Daisy admitted on Season 2 that sailing was basically her family’s business.

Bonnie’s Instagram bio also expresses her love of travel and working in yachting. It also revealed that she’s quite the hula-hooper. The blonde beauty often features videos of her shaking as she enjoys a little hula-hooping.

Most of her feed, though, remains focused on living her best life by working, traveling, and having adventures. Bonnie brings that vibe with her when she appears on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Bonnie also enjoys getting her drink on, which lands her in a guest cabin with deckhand Alex Propson. Yes, Bonnie stirs the pot well!

Daisy Kelliher and Bonnie Kelliher hang out

The Kelliher sisters love to spend time together when their crazy yachting careers allow them.

They even got to chill in Antigua a few weeks ago, with Daisy sharing a picture of them on a yacht together.

“Couple of yachties on a yacht #antigua #sailing #sisters #bikinis #yachties #travel,” she captioned the picture.

Bonnie meanwhile shared a carousel of pictures to Instagram when the two were back home in Dublin, Ireland, last year. They had drinks, smiles and were dressed for a family event.

“We’ve got each other’s backs’ and that’s all that matters,” Bonnie wrote on her IG post.

Daisy Kelliher has had plenty to stress about this season on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

After all, she has found herself in a love triangle with Colin MacRae and Gary King. The tension has affected their friendship on and off the screen.

Lucky for Daisy, her sister Bonnie Kelliher makes a brief visit as Season 4 of the sailing show winds down.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.