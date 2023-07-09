Below Deck charter guest disses Captain Lee Rosbach after Below Deck Sailing Yacht stint

Below Deck charter guest Bryan Guarnieri has made it clear he’s a fan of Captain Glenn Shephard following his appearance on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Bryan will forever be remembered as the charter guest whose preference sheet pushed chef Rachel Hargrove to her breaking point.

Below Deck fans will recall Rachel came up with her infamous “Eat My Cooter” line and unleashed her fury on Captain Lee Rosbach during Bryan’s preference sheet meeting.

Rachel even quit temporarily in a rage-filled rant that later had her asking Captain Lee for a second chance.

Bryan showed up this season on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, giving the Parsifal III crew one of their best charters of the season.

This week Bryan and Erik (Rob) Funderburk opened up about their two different experiences on in the Below Deck franchise.

Below Deck charter guest Bryan Guarnieri disses Captain Lee Rosbach

During an interview on the Another Below Deck podcast, Bryan and Rob chatted about all things Below Deck. The hosts didn’t take long to ask which charter they preferred.

“Oh, hands down sailing,” spilled Bryan.

The hosts questioned whether their preference for Below Deck Sailing Yacht had anything to do with Captain Lee. It was pretty clear the hosts aren’t Captain Lee fans.

“Well, we love Captain Glenn. We just love Glenn,” Rob stated, adding, “We just love Glenn.”

After the hosts referred to Captain Lee as old and angry, Bryan shared his thoughts on the OG captain.

“You could say curmudgeonly could be the word for it. Salty captain that fits him to a T,” Bryan expressed.

Although they were set in their love for Captain Glenn over Captain Lee, there was another question Rob and Bryan struggled to answer.

Which chef earned their praise, Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s chef Ileisha Dell or Rachel Hargrove?

Later, Bryan and Rob were, of course, asked about the food considering Bryan’s vast preference sheet. The two guys did not want to answer if they liked chef Ileisha Dell or chef Rachel.

“I mean, I absolutely adore Chef Ileisha. I adore her food, and I adore her as a person. I loved Rachel. I can’t say anything bad about her food. She’s an excellent chef,” Bryan said.

The guys discussed how sweet both chefs were and how they didn’t see the tantrums in the galley, so choosing was hard for them. However, when pressed for a decision, chef Ileisha came out as the winner.

“I love Ileisha. There, happy?” Bryan said.

Regarding the crew love drama, Rob and Bryan didn’t hear about any of that either.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Daisy Kelliher has been taking the trolls over her love triangle with Gary King and Colin MacRae.

The reunion for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 is almost here, with the crew looks being unveiled the other day. That means, finally, fans will get some questions answered, like what really went down with Colin and Daisy.

What do you think of Bryan’s Captain Lee comment?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.