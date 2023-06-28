Captain Sandy Yawn weighs in on Captain Lee Rosbach’s Below Deck exit: ‘He’s not well’

Below Deck Med star Captain Sandy Yawn has become the latest Bravolebrity to react to Captain Lee Rosbach’s Below Deck departure.

It’s been a few weeks since Captain Lee confirmed he was not asked for the upcoming season of the OG yachting show.

Thankfully for fans of Captain Lee, he recently teased he isn’t done with Bravo yet and has more projects in the works.

Below Deck Adventure star Captain Kerry Titheradge will reportedly be taking over for the stud of the sea.

Ahead of her sixth season on Below Deck Med, Captain Sandy has reacted to Captain Lee’s shocking exit.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She had quite an interesting take on things too.

Captain Sandy Yawn weighs in on Captain Lee Rosbach’s Below Deck exit

Speaking with Us Weekly to promote her new partnership with Chips Ahoy!, Captain Sandy was asked about Captain Lee’s run on the OG Below Deck ending.

Us Weekly correspondent Christina Garibaldi wanted to know Captain Sandy’s thoughts on Captain Lee not being asked back to Below Deck.

“I don’t know that was the case,” she said. “I have no idea.”

The Below Deck Med personality also went on to discuss Captain Lee’s health and what she would want to be doing if she was his age.

“But he’s not well. So I think if I was in my 70s and I struggled physically, I’m gonna be laying on a beach enjoying myself. I’m not gonna be worried about doing a TV show,” Captain Sandy expressed.

She made it clear that it was just her feelings but also repeated she doesn’t know anything surrounding his exit because she hadn’t spoken to him.

The reason for that, of course, has to do with their off-screen feud that went down while Below Deck Season 10 was airing.

Below Deck Med star Captain Sandy Yawn talks about Captain Lee Rosbach feud

Last winter Captain Lee called out Captain Sandy for not letting him know she intended to fire Camille Lamb. She did call him after the fact, but he thought a heads-up was warranted, kicking off a beef between them.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Captain Lee recently gave an update on where they stand, saying it was blown out of proportion.

Captain Sandy agreed she couldn’t believe it was a thing either. The Below Deck Med personality explained she would never call someone in the middle of a health crisis to ask to fire someone.

Plus, the protocol in place declares the captain in charge as just that in command, so Captain Sandy didn’t need his permission.

“You don’t need permission. You’re actually in command. So I did call after and said, ‘Here’s what’s happened.’ You always wanna have that respect. But yeah, I agree with him. I think people took it to the next level.”

Captain Sandy Yawn returns for Below Deck Med Season 8, which should be released later this summer or early in the fall.

Below Deck Med is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo.