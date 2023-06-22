Below Deck Med alum Courtney Veale is bikini babe in Mykonos, takes on troll over rude comments

Below Deck Med beauty Courtney Veale has been heating up Mykonos with her fashionista style.

One hater has used Courtney’s fun-filled trip as an opportunity to bash her and her appearance.

The blonde beauty has been vocal about struggling with body dysmorphia over the years.

So, Courtney wasn’t here for the hater coming at her, saying some pretty disgusting things to the yachtie.

Normally she doesn’t waste her time responding to all the negativity.

Sign up for our newsletter!

This week, though, the rude comments had Courtney shutting down the naysayer and still showing off her signature style in Greece.

Below Deck Med alum Courtney Veale shuts down troll after showing off bikini style

Taking to Instagram, Courtney shared pictures of her trip to Mykonos. She kicked it off with a jaw-dropping shot of her in a leopard bikini and sunglasses, with a full shot of the bikini in the next pic.

The rest of the photos included Courtney rocking a tiny black bikini for a mirror selfie, a dinner shot with her bestie Lawri Olivia Farrell and waitstaff, a few pictures of the delicious food, and a video of her strolling down the streets of Mykonos in a little black dress.

“So far… 💭🇬🇷 #mykonos” was the caption on the IG post.

Courtney followed that up with a sizzling share of her dressed in a black dress with more cutouts than material, including a high slit that went all the way up her leg.

These Instagram posts had one troll coming at Courtney in her DM’s.

The Below Deck Med alum used Instagram Stories to share screenshots of the comments that read “Hooker vibes,” asking how much she paid for her implants, calling her a prostitute, and other rude remarks.

“I’ve only just seen this cause I tagged the account in my story and WHAT THE F**K. I’m totally dead. How do people think this is okay!????????” she wrote on the slides adding, “(Also – side note – hookers/prostitutes probably have a better life than this absolute TOOL sat at home behind his/her screen like a seedy little gremlin of a human).”

Courtney calls out a troll over nasty comments. Pic credits: @courtneyveale/Instagram

Courtney often promotes brands on social media, but one lately has been MIA, her own clothing line.

Does Courtney Veale still have her Coco Apparel line?

Last summer, Courtney launched her apparel line Coco Apparel. However, this year she hasn’t been promoting the brand as much.

The holiday season was the last time that Courtney teased on her company on Instagram. A quick look at the Coco Apparel Instagram shows the last post as January 2 this year.

Courtney partnered with the brand Ni+Mi to launch her line. The Ni+Mi website still has various items from the Coco Apparel line for sale. It seems the brand is still going strong, even if she’s not promoting the apparel as much.

These days Courtney Veale from Below Deck Med has been living her best life traveling and spending time with her family.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Courtney recently teased a return to the hit yachting show, which should have season 8 premiering soon.

Below Deck Med is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.