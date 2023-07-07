Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 reunion looks: Find out who went glam and who went casual

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 winds down next Monday with the two-episode finale.

There’s no question that this season of the hit sailing show has been one for the books.

That’s one reason why Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans are ready for a reunion show.

Yes, unlike with other Below Deck show recently, the Parsifal III crew will get together to rehash the season.

Daisy Kelliher, Gary King, Colin MacRae, chef Ileisha Dell, Mads Herrera, Alex Propson, Chase Lemacks, Lucy Edmunds, and Captain Glenn Shephard traded in their yachtie uniforms to show off their style for the event.

Bravo gave fans a glimpse at who went all out and who dressed down for the cast gathering.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 reunion looks

Chef Ileisha, Lucy, and Daisy took the opportunity to get all dolled up. Daisy slayed in a form-fitting white dress with black polka dots and off-the-shoulder caps.

Stew Lucy was a vision in a dark green long tight, one-shoulder, sleeveless bodycon dress, while Ileisha stunned in a sleeveless red dress that hugged her nicely.

Captain Glenn got in touch with his dressier side, sporting dark black jeans, a pink button-down shirt, and a cream blazer to complete his look. Alex went for a dressy/casual vibe, dressed all in black with jeans and button-down shirting making up his outfit.

Hunky Colin kept it all casual, opting for tan shorts and a t-shirt. As for Mads, Chase, and Gary, we must tune in to see their reunion outfits.

When is the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 reunion?

The two-part event will air on Monday, July 17 at 8/7c and Tuesday, July 18 at 8/7c on Bravo. Based on the pictures, it seems the reunion will be virtual again, not in person, like other Bravo reunion shows.

While that certainly isn’t what Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans wanted, it likely has to do with scheduling because the cast is spread out worldwide.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Season 5 of the sailing show was spotted filming. Captain Glenn and other alums are back for another season.

Even though it’s virtual, the reunion should be quite entertaining. After all, Daisy has said a number of times that Colin has a lot to answer for regarding the love triangle between him, her, and Gary.

Plus, Mads and Gary have a lot to hash out after their bumpy flirty behavior this season.

To see Colin, Lucy, and Ileisha’s reunion looks, click here.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.