Below Deck Sailing Yacht star chef Ileisha Dell dishes Season 4 finale: ‘It’s going to be awesome’

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 only has two episodes left, and chef Ileisha Dell has made a big promise to fans.

The current season of the hit sailing show has been plagued with love triangle drama.

One person who has managed to stay out of the chaos has been Ileisha.

She did, though, have a breakdown after Colin MacRae compared her to Season 3 chef Marcos Spaziani on the crew’s day off.

Ahead of the two-episode finale, Ileisha has spilled some tea regarding the infamous Gary King, Daisy Kelliher, and Colin love triangle.

The chef also teased the end of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4, including the reunion.

Chef Ileisha Dell dishes Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 finale

Speaking with Decider, Ileisha promised the last episodes would not disappoint Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans.

“Fans are going to be on the edge of their seats. Also, I’ve seen doubters online, but those love triangles are very, very real. There are also going to be a lot of exciting menus coming up from me. That’s all I can tell you [laughs], but I promise it’s going to be awesome,” she expressed.

Regarding the love triangle drama, Ileisha admitted that she was out of the loop during filming. The chef spent all of her time in the galley, keeping her away from what was happening with the crew.

Ileisha didn’t know much about the crew chaos as she watched it play out with the rest of the fans.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion is happening, and Ileisha went glam for the event. Ileisha also opened up about the reunion show during her chat with Decider.

What did Ileisha Dell say about the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 reunion?

Daisy has said multiple times Colin has a lot to answer for at the reunion show. Ileisha doesn’t feel the hunky engineer has anything to answer to her for because they squashed their beef amid filming.

The chef does plan on sitting back and watching all the chaos unfold.

“For me, no. I won’t be in too much of the drama, but I am excited to watch everything unfold [laughs]. I can’t wait for all the gory goss to come out,” Ileisha said regarding the upcoming reunion.

Chef Ileisha Dell has nothing but good things to say about her experience on Below Deck Sailing Yacht as it ends. She has promised fans will be happy with how the season says goodbye.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.