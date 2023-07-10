Daisy Kelliher teases Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 finale: ‘Not the easiest episodes’

Daisy Kelliher has given Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans something to tide them over until the Season 4 finale.

It’s been a roller coaster of a ride of a season for the Irish beauty.

The love triangle between her, Gary King, and Colin MacRae has earned her a slew of backlash.

Daisy has also butted heads with Captain Glenn Shepard, a first for the chief stew.

Ahead of the Season 4 finale, Daisy has reflected on this challenging time.

Despite the difficulty of the season, Daisy also showed her appreciation for the Parsifal III crew.

Daisy Kelliher says Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 finale are ‘Not the easiest episodes’

Taking to Instagram earlier today, Daisy shared a carousel of photos from the season. The photo dump focused on the happier times the crew had filmed the show.

There were smiles all around in the various group shots. However, Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans know that it was not all smiles for Daisy for her third stint on the Below Deck spin-off.

“Not the easiest episodes for me to watch… the tears were real 😂 but finally getting some closure after a couple of tough months…. Another epic send off to an epic season with an incredible crew ❤️ #ratandboa #belowdeck #belowdecksailing #bravo #bravotv #tv #yachting #instatravel #nbc,” she wrote as the caption for her behind the scenes memory IG post.

Daisy got some love and praise from stew Lucy Edmunds in the comments section. Deckhand Alex Propson also showed up to weigh in on the season.

The chief stew isn’t the only one who has teased the Below Deck Sailing Yacht finale. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, chef Ileisha Dell promised the last two episodes would not disappoint.

Will Daisy Kelliher return for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5?

Daisy has spent a good portion of the season defending her actions and taking on the haters. The Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 reunion will also give her a chance to clear the air, so to speak.

There’s no question that this season has put a rift in the once-close bond between Colin, Daisy, and Gary. After three seasons of bringing the dream team dynamic to Below Deck Sailing Yacht, fans have wondered if any of them will return for Season 5.

The chief stew previously revealed she wasn’t ruling out coming back for another stint on Parsifal III.

Thankfully news about Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 has leaked, and you can read all about it here.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.