Below Deck Med alum chef Mathew Shea calls out Captain Sandy Yawn: ‘Just a tv captain’

Below Deck Med alum chef Mathew Shea hasn’t changed his opinion regarding Captain Sandy Yawn since they filmed the hit yachting show.

Mathew was a one-and-done with Below Deck Med appearing on Season 6.

The chef left before the first charter, complaining of a knee issue, only to return and walk off the boat in a huff later.

Although Mathew finished out the season, things went from bad to worse between him and Captain Sandy.

It seems time does not heal all wounds because Mathew still has a strong opinion when it comes to the captain.

This week Katie Flood took to Instagram to share a picture of her, Malia White, and Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Alex Propson asking which fans preferred Below Deck Med or Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Mathew wasted no time sharing his opinion.

Below Deck Med alum chef Mathew Shea calls out Captain Sandy Yawn

In the comments section, Mathew was one of the first to weigh in on Katie’s questions with his support for Below Deck Sailing Yacht. The chef used his response to take a dig at Captain Sandy.

“Sailing…because Glenn’s a real captain not just a tv captain,” Mathew wrote.

Pic credit: @katiefloody/Instagram

One user dissed Mathew by saying the chef would recognize someone faking it, alluding to what happened during Season 6 of Below Deck Med.

Mathew didn’t take the comment lightly and responded to back up his claim, adding why he prefers Captain Glenn Shephard.

“@boba.fitt.dpt knees good! I’ve sailed across the Atlantic with Glenn. Sandy works 6 weeks a year on a boat only while show is filming and there’s always qualified captains off camera in the bridge with her,” he stated.

Pic credit: @katiefloody/Instagram

What has chef Mathew Shea been up to since Below Deck Med?

Life has been busy for Mathew since he left Lady Michelle nearly three years ago. Mathew has left yachting behind and works as a private chef now.

However, the most significant change in Mathew’s life was becoming a dad this spring. In March, Mathew welcomed his son Noah with his significant other, Joey Adams.

Family life agrees with Mathew, who often shares glimpses of his happiness via social media.

Chef Mathew Shea definitely won’t be back on Below Deck Med as long as Captain Sandy Yawn is at the helm. Considering his feelings for Captain Glenn Shephard, perhaps Mathew will pop up on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5.

In the meantime, Captain Sandy will be back for Season 8 of Below Deck Med. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Captain Sandy has teased what fans can expect from the upcoming season.

Below Deck Med is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 reunion airs Monday, July 17 at 9/8c and Tuesday, July 18 at 8/7c.