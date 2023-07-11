Mads and Alex from Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Are they dating?

Mads Herrera and Alex Propson spent pretty much all of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 making eyes at each other.

However, on the crew night’s out, Mads always ended up having sex with Gary King.

On more than one occasion, Mads admitted Alex was the one she really liked, but the deckhand never made a move.

Well, until the final crew night out when Alex planted a kiss on Mads in the van.

They didn’t hook up just left it at a kiss.

Now fans are wondering if Alex and Mads got together once Gary was out of the picture and cameras stopped rolling.

Are Alex Propson and Mads Herrera from Below Deck Sailing Yacht dating?

Despite crushing on each other on Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, romance didn’t bloom for Mads and Alex. Although she did admit on Watch What Happens Live that she would have pursued Alex instead of Gary.

Mads relationship status remains unclear at the moment. The stew hasn’t got social media official with anyone, nor has she mentioned a significant other in any of her interviews.

Alex, though, has confirmed that he has a girlfriend. During his appearance on WWHL, Alex admitted that his girlfriend isn’t thrilled with watching the show.

The deckhand didn’t reveal his girlfriend’s identity but did share they had dated before when Alex lived in Los Angeles.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 two-part reunion airs next week, so more details on where Alex and Mads stand with each other today will be revealed.

What else happens on the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 reunion?

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the reunion teaser dropped yesterday, and it did not disappoint.

Colin MacRae and Daisy Kelliher clash, while Andy Cohen puts Gary King in the hot seat more than once.

Andy also asks who from the Parsifal III crew was still hooking up all these months after filming. That little bombshell does allude to two people from the crew still getting busy.

Could it be Daisy and Gary finally became a couple?

The rumor mill has been buzzing that Mads and Chase Lemacks might be an item. Mads showed up in Chase’s Instagram Stories recently, getting the romance ball rolling.

Mads and Chase from Below Deck Sailing Yacht hung after filming ended. Pic credit: @chase_lemacks/Instagram

Fans will have to tune into the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 reunion show to find out if anyone is still hooking up.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 two-part reunion airs Monday, July 17 at 9/8c and Tuesday, July 18 at 8/7c on Bravo.