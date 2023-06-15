Mads Herrera reveals Below Deck Sailing Yacht regret

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Mads Herrera has revealed her regret about filming the hit sailing show.

Mads has become the latest object of Gary King’s affection when he’s drunk and not fixated on Daisy Kelliher’s budding romance with Colin MacRae.

However, unlike other stews who have hooked up with Gary, Mads isn’t buying what he’s selling. She just wants to have a good time.

The blonde beauty has also caught the eye of deckhand Alex Propson, and she’s crushin’ on him too.

Yet, Mads always ended up with Gary on the crew’s nights off.

This week, Mads was a guest on Watch What Happens Live with deckhand Chase Lemacks and dished her Parsifal III hookups.

What was Mads Herrera’s Below Deck Sailing Yacht regret?

In true Andy Cohen fashion, he wanted all the tea from Mads on why she hooked up with Gary but really had eyes for Alex. After all, the stew and deckhand had such a flirty way with each other.

Mads reminded Andy and the viewers that the crew doesn’t see everything going on during filming. Then she revealed why she didn’t make a move on Alex this season.

“At that time, I really had no idea that Alex was interested in me, and thought he thought of me as a friend, and so I just didn’t pursue it,” she spilled.

The stew also admitted that she wished she would have gone for Alex instead of getting involved with Gary. Yes, it was her biggest regret of the season.

That was pretty clear when she played a game where she had to answer a series of questions where she picked between Gary and Alex. Mads pretty much chose Alex as her answer for every question.

Mads also gave her thoughts on the infamous Daisy, Gary, and Colin love triangle.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Mads Herrera talks about show love drama

A virtual fan asked Mads if she would have hooked up with Gary if she knew he and Daisy had sex.

“Honestly, no,” Mads expressed. “I sensed that they slept together, but if I knew to the extent of the drama and stuff that was involved in whatever throuple relationship they have, I don’t want to be involved in that.”

The drama between Colin, Daisy, and Gary has become one hot topic.

Daisy has been shutting down the trolls and standing up for herself after the sex bombshell was dropped on the show. Plus, as Monsters and Critics previously reported, Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans are also sounding off on the love triangle.

All of this is going down as Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht nears the end, with the drama ramping up for the highly anticipated reunion show.

Mads Herrera regrets not pursuing a boatmance with deckhand Alex Propson during filming. Now that doesn’t mean something doesn’t happen between them before the end of the season.

So stay tuned to find out more!

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.