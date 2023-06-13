Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher takes on trolls over Colin MacRae and Gary King sex drama

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Daisy Kelliher took on the trolls coming at her over her on-screen drama with Colin MacRae and Gary King.

Season 4 of the hit sailing show has given fans a new twist with the love triangle of Gary, Colin, and Daisy.

The three have been fan favorites since Season 2 when they helped revamp the Below Deck spin-off.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans were sounded off on the hot topic after the most recent episodes.

Daisy has been standing up for herself and trying to set the records straight during the backlash.

The chief stew isn’t here for the haters, that’s for sure.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Daisy Kelliher defends herself amid Colin MacRae backlash

Twitter was buzzing with opinions after Gary confirmed on camera that he and Daisy had sex then she came clean with Colin about the multiple trysts.

One user came for Daisy, saying she keeps trashing Colin now that the season has ended. When Daisy wanted to know what she said that was so negative, the user responded by referencing the chief stews appearance on Watch What Happens Live last week.

“On wwhl 😂😂 I didn’t say one negative comment just cause I didn’t blow smoke up is a** makes me a s**t talking person,” Daisy wrote.

Pic credit: @MTorganizer/Twitter

Another called out Daisy for having sex with Gary and keeping Colin in the dark about it. The chief stew once again didn’t take the remark lying down.

“Because we kissed [like] three times it’s none of his business I would have told him post season Jesus how was I supposed to know we’d end up liking together. So should I have told him in the stairwell the first night when we kissed. I’d love the know when,” she tweeted.

Pic credit: @sonyam401/Twitter

Daisy Kelliher from Below Deck Sailing Yacht takes on trolls

The chief stew was on fire as she responded to the haters trying to take her down over her Below Deck Sailing Yacht actions.

A tweet bluntly stated how Daisy had messed up and that Colin would not have slept with her if he knew she had sex with Gary. However, the thing is, Colin and Daisy hadn’t slept together when she dropped the Gary sex bombshell on the hunky engineer.

“He hasn’t slept with me we kissed [like] 3 times at this stage 🙄,” Daisy expressed.

Pic credit: @Bismark0Kris/Twitter

When Daisy flirting with Gary was brought up in one tweet, she let it be known there was a reason she acted that way with Gary, but that part didn’t make the final cut.

Pic credit: @JaniceFinnerin/Twitter

As for Daisy’s thoughts on Colin’s reaction to finding out that she slept with Gary, she thinks he has a right to his feelings. However, what Daisy won’t allow to happen is her being made to feel guilty, either.

Pic credit: @sonyam401/Twitter

There’s no question this messy drama surrounding Colin MacRae, Daisy Kelliher, and Gary King is far from over as Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 nears the end.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.