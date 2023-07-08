It’s that time of year when Below Deck Med fans expect a new season to hit Bravo airwaves.

Captain Sandy Yawn and the Below Deck spin-off have become a summer staple.

However, Below Deck Med fans will be waiting a while longer for Season 8 to premiere.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 comes to an end soon.

Instead of Below Deck Med, though, Below Deck Down Under Season 2 will slip into Below Deck Monday nights.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Recently, Captain Sandy gave Below Deck Med fans something to look forward to regarding the new season.

Captain Sandy Yawn teases Below Deck Med Season 8

Speaking with Heavy, Captain Sandy hinted at what can be expected from the next season of the yachting show.

“Just like any season of the Below Deck franchise, you’re going to get the drama, you’re going to get the beautiful experiences that people have. The food, the best cuisines on the planet are prepared by a chef. And you’re floating around in the most beautiful places in the world. So that’s the highlight of the show,” she dished.

There certainly wasn’t any tea spilled by Captain Sandy, which should come as no surprise to anyone. The captain is embarking on her seventh season with the show, so she knows how to keep a secret.

What Captain Sandy did recently spill on was the status of her friendship with Captain Lee Rosbach. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Captain Sandy gave a feud update while also commenting on his Below Deck exit.

When will Below Deck Med Season 8 hit Bravo airwaves?

Since Below Deck Down Under will be slipping into the summer schedule, that means Below Deck Med will be pushed back until late summer or early fall.

In June, Bravo started airing back-to-back episodes of Below Deck Sailing Yacht and will continue with that trend when Below Deck Down Under premieres. Based on that information, Below Deck Med Season 8 should premiere in mid-September.

There’s also a chance the show could hit Bravo airwaves sooner if the network opts to air it on another night.

Again, considering the double-episode schedule, that doesn’t seem likely. This allows the network to fit all Below Deck shows on Monday nights throughout the year.

When Below Deck Med does come back, two familiar faces will be on it. Kyle Viljoen and Tumi Mhlongo are rumored to be joining Captain Sandy Yawn for the next season.

Are you ready for Below Deck Med to be back?

Below Deck Med is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.