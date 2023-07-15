Below Deck Down Under spoilers: Here’s what happens in the first seven minutes of Season 2

Below Deck Down Under is back with Season 2 hitting Bravo airwaves on Monday, moving from Peacock.

Captain Jason Chambers and Aesha Scott are the only returning crew members.

However, as Monsters and Critics previously reported, a Below Deck crossover event will happen at some point in the next season of Below Deck Down Under.

Bravo has given Below Deck Down Under fans something to tide them over until the premiere episode.

The network has dropped a first look at the show’s first few minutes, and it definitely piqued our interest.

This season certainly has more intrigue than Season 1.

Aesha Scott and Captain Jason Chambers reunite on Below Deck Down Under Season 2

In the sneak peek video, the footage kicks off with Aesha and Captain Jason having a big hug.

They also spend time touring the luxury yacht Northern Sun, which Captain Jason explains was a 1977 Japanese fishing vessel that was converted to a super yacht.

Next, Aesha gets briefed on her two stews, Laura Bileskalne and Margot Sisson. Aesha learns Margot won’t arrive for a few days because her other yachting job hasn’t been wrapped.

Despite the circumstances, Aesha’s ready to smash the first charter. In a confessional, she makes it clear this time around, “No one is walking all over me.”

After some praise from Captain Jason, Aesha leaves, and a new crew member boards the Northern Sun.

Below Deck Down Under Season 2 crew arrives on the yacht

Bosun Luke Jones arrives next, meeting Captain Jason first. They have a chat about the boat and the challenges that Captain Jason and the deck team could face. Captain Jason compares it to a vintage car.

While Aesha meets Luke and shows him the crew cabins, Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph arrives, introducing herself to Captain Jason.

In a confessional, Tzarina opens up about people seeing her as weird and her difficult childhood. The chef also shares how her childhood led her to cooking skills and her career.

When speaking with Aesha, Tzarina admits all of her luggage was lost. Aesha offers up her stuff and reveals they are sharing a cabin.

Laura arrives next, and Aesha is immediately taken to her while Luke and Tzarina get to know each other better. Luke also has a chat with Laura before sharing in a confessional that he’s a massive flirt.

Thanks to Captain Jason and Aesha dishing some crew boatmances, Below Deck Down Under fans know Luke gets involved in a love pentagon this season.

Deckhand Adam Kodra boards the Northern Sun next, sharing that he’s new to yachting but happy to be part of the crew. Harry Van Vliet also makes a brief appearance in the clip before it ends.

There certainly appears to be a different dynamic on Below Deck Down Under Season 2, and we’ve only seen the first few minutes.

Below Deck Down Under Season 2 premieres on Monday, July 17 at 8/7c on Bravo.