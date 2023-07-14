The wait is almost over for Below Deck Down Under Season 2 and the return of Captain Jason Chambers and Aesha Scott.

In less than a few days, Aesha and Captain Jason will be back on the small screen, this time around on Bravo.

Season 2 of Below Deck Down Under brings even more crew love drama than Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4.

Captain Jason and Aesha recently dished what fans can expect from these boatmances.

No, neither of them is in the love pentagon messiness. Yes, you read that right, pentagon.

However, that didn’t stop them from dishing how they felt about the crew love craziness.

Below Deck Down Under stars Aesha Scott and Captain Jason Chambers dish Season 2 love drama

Speaking with Us Weekly to promote Season 2 of the Below Deck spin-off, Captain Jason and Aesha dished the love pentagon.

Aesha’s no stranger to boatmances, having been in one during Below Deck Med Season 4. That’s why she knows to keep an eye on her interior team.

However, she did admit to not getting involved in the crew love craziness as long as her girls were focused on work.

“As long as people are starting their shift exactly when the secondhand hits that minute hand and it’s your time, then whatever,” Aesha shared.

Captain Jason had the same opinion, even though he didn’t really see that much of it. If he did witness a boatmance affecting work, then he takes action.

“It’s never an issue if two adults are consensual and enjoying their time and making their work environment happy. As long as they know the rules — and the rules are that hearts get broken. So [if that happens], kick on and keep working,” he expressed to the outlet.

The captain and chief stew will no doubt have more to say on the subject as Season 2 of the Below Deck spin-off plays out.

Who’s in the Below Deck Down Under Season 2 love ‘pentagon?’

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the trailer for Below Deck Down Under Season 2 teased the crew drama is next level. In the footage, Aesha tries to explain which crew members are into each other.

It’s a bit confusing, but here’s who to watch for the love pentagon craziness.

Deckhand Harry Van Vliet likes stew Margot Sisson, who has a crush on bosun Luke Jones. Stew Laura Bileskaine also likes Luke, which causes problems with Margot, but Laura also has eyes for deckhand Adam Lukasiewicz.

Oh yes, there are going to be crew hookups galore on Season 2 of Below Deck Down Under, so be sure to check it out.

Below Deck Down Under Season 2 premieres on Monday, July 17 at 8/7c on Bravo. Season 1 is currently airing on Peacock.