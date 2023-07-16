Colin MacRae breaks silence to tease Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion: ‘I have bitten my tongue’

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 reunion is almost here, and Colin MacRae has teased it’s for him to speak out.

Season 4 was plagued with the love triangle of Colin, Daisy Kelliher, and Gary King.

The three have been fan favorites since joining the show during Season 2, helping revamp the Below Deck spin-off.

Colin hooking up with Daisy has changed the entire dynamic of the dream team on and off-screen.

The hunky engineer has kept quiet all season long regarding the drama with Gary and Daisy.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, as the reunion looms, Colin’s done staying silent.

Colin MacRae breaks silence to tease Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion

Taking to Instagram, Colin shared the trailer for the highly anticipated reunion show. It will be a doozy, and Colin wants his followers to know he’s speaking his truth., while also taking a dig at Daisy.

“To my BD peeps: I have bitten my tongue about a few things for a year now since filming below deck season 4, even after someone went on national TV and said I had a lot of explaining to do at the reunion, which caused me some grief and sparked some outrageous rumors. Well, the 2 part reunion airs on Monday and Tuesday this week on @bravotv. I finally break my silence…,” he wrote.

Daisy expressed on Watch What Happens Live that she felt Colin had the most to answer for at the reunion, which is what Colin was referring to in his IG post.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the chief stew revealed that she stands by her actions this season ahead of the drama-filled reunion.

The comments section of Colin’s message was filled with mixed feelings from fans.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans react to Colin MacRae’s Instagram post

There was plenty of support for Colin amid the Daisy and Gary drama. Colin was called a “catch,” while another insisted, “No explanation needed.”

Pic credit: @parlayrevival_colin/Instagram

However, one user also pointed out the way Colin comes across in the reunion footage doesn’t paint him in the best light. The moment in reference was Colin coming for Daisy calling her “that woman.”

Pic credit: @parlayrevival_colin/Instagram

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion will hopefully give fans answers to some of their most burning questions. Like what really happened with Colin MacRae and Daisy Kelliher when the cameras stopped rolling.

In other Below Deck Sailing Yacht news, Season 5 of the show has been filmed with details about returning alum leaked. You can read all about it here.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 reunion airs Monday, July 17 at 9/8c and Tuesday, July 18 at 8/7c on Bravo.