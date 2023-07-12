Are Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Colin and Gary still friends after Daisy love triangle?

The Parsifal III crew parted ways on the Season 4 finale of Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

However, some unresolved issues were still looming between pals Colin MacRae, Daisy Kelliher, and Gary King.

Daisy, Gary, and Colin have been considered the OG dream team since they helped change the dynamic of the sailing show on Season 2.

They just wrapped up their third stint working together on the show. However, this time around, they didn’t end the season on the best of terms.

Colin and Daisy hooking up impacted the three, especially after Gary dropped the bombshell that he had sex with Daisy after Season 3.

Daisy has made it clear that she and Colin are on the outs, but where do Gary and Colin stand with each other today?

Are Below Deck Sailing Yacht stars Colin MacRae and Gary King still friends?

In the finale, Colin expressed that he needed a break from Gary and was reconsidering their friendship after trust had been broken. Gary, for his part, decided he needed to focus on himself, which should not come as a surprise to anyone.

Colin and Gary have kept quiet regarding the status of their friendship since the cameras stopped rolling last summer. However, they still follow each other on social media, which is a sign that they are at least friendly.

Last fall, they were spotted hanging out in New York City over BravoCon weekend with Captain Glenn Shephard and Daisy. Colin didn’t attend BravoCon, but he was on the east coast, so he made a pit stop in the Big Apple to have a mini Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the Season 4 reunion trailer teased Colin and Daisy clash while Andy Cohen grills Gary for his behavior.

There may be tension between Daisy and Colin when it comes to Colin and Gary though things appear to be okay. During the teaser, Colin makes fun of Gary, which gives off that bromance vibe they have had since Season 2 of the sailing show.

Will Gary King and Colin MacRae return for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5?

Colin has repeatedly said that he would work for Captain Glenn anytime he called.

Gary has worked full-time for Captain Glenn on the Parsifal III since they met filming the show. The first mate has also indicated he enjoys doing the show and would like to return.

That bodes well for them to return for another season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, and the good news is that the show has begun filming. Captain Glenn and the Parsifal III are both back for another season, as are Gary and Daisy.

So far, there has been no sign of Colin filming for Season 5. However, that was also the case for Season 4, and Colin ended up returning.

To read all the details about Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5, click here.

Be sure to tune in for the two-part reunion to find out if Colin MacRae and Gary King are still buds or if they are still on a friendship break.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 reunion airs Monday, July 17 at 9/8c and Tuesday, July 18 at 8/7c on Bravo.