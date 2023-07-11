Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans sound off on ‘filthy pig’s’ charter guests, stand up for Lucy Edmunds

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 finale featured a group of charter guests that left Lucy Edmunds in tears.

It wasn’t that they were mean to her or treated he poorly.

However, the state of their cabins was disgusting, to say the least, and Lucy cried in frustration.

Lucy ended up needing a pep talk from her dad after having to deal with these guests.

Since the finale aired, Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans have been sounding off on the men.

They are also coming to praise Lucy and give her some positive vibes.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans sound off on charter guests and stand up for Lucy Edmunds

Twitter was on fire with Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers sharing their honest opinions about the throuple in the charter guest group.

One tweet declared the men should be “ashamed of themselves” and called them “cruel to Lucy. Another suggested Lucy should have left the toilet as it was for the guest to deal with themselves.

Pic credit: @17HockeyStud/@RokPrincessM/Twitter

“POOR Lucy! THOSE MEN are FILTHY PIG’S!” read a tweet.

The guests were also called “rude” and “nasty people,” with some more “poor Lucy” thrown into the mix too.

Pic credit: @BobbiG62/@teriedelson/@ReidProMassage/Twitter

Not everyone felt bad for Lucy, though.

There were a couple of tweets that she was too dramatic because it wasn’t. After all, that’s part of the job description.

Pic credit: @BelowDeckJohn/@RealityTVBliss/Twitter

The stew didn’t respond to the tweets, but she did speak out about the fight that broke out that had Captain Glenn Shephard nearly kicking the throuple off the yacht.

Lucy Edmunds weighed in on Below Deck Sailing Yacht charter guests

Ahead of the finale, Lucy spoke with ShowBiz Cheatsheet to dish the final charter guests of Season 4.

On the show, Randy got aggressive after drinking all day long. Lucy recalled that the situation escalated very quickly.

“It was wild. We delivered the clothes, and the throuple is like arguing. I don’t know, it was weird,” she told the outlet.

Lucy referred to the situation as “mad,” and boy, she was right. It was certainly not the way the Parsifal III crew expected to end the season, that’s for sure.

Next up for Lucy Edmunds and the rest of the crew is the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 reunion. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the trailer does not disappoint, with a big Colin MacRae bombshell teased.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 reunion airs Monday, July 17 at 9/8c and Tuesday,y July 18 at 8/7c on Bravo.