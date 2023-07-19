Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Where do Daisy, Colin, and Gary stand after reunion bombshells?

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 reunion gave fans answers to what really happened between Daisy Kelliher and Colin MacRae.

It was a big bombshell that revealed they hooked up before Season 4, which Gary King and Captain Glenn Shephard knew about.

That wasn’t all, either, because Daisy claimed that Colin had a side piece while they were together.

Not only that, but the chief stew revealed Colin has started dating the woman.

Colin, for his part, called Daisy toxic, putting her on blast over her actions, like flirting with Gary.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The fallout of the reunion and the season has brought up the question of where the three amigos stand today.

Where does Daisy Kelliher stand with Colin MacRae and Gary King after the Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion?

Sadly, the once close friendship Daisy had with Colin and Gary is no more following all the drama.

Daisy made her feelings about Colin clear more than once, defending herself this season and sharing they are not on speaking terms. The chief stew doubled down on that during the reunion.

There’s no question that hurt feelings are still raw on both sides.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Colin broke his silence ahead of the reunion after staying quiet all season long. The engineer did admit his friendship with Daisy was uncertain but that in the future, he would be open to repairing it.

Gary and Daisy have always had a rocky relationship. Recent events, though, have taken that to a whole new level, making their relationship strictly professional.

“If we ever have to work together in the future, it’ll be a professional relationship.” Yeah, right. “But I don’t think we’re ever going to be how we were, unfortunately,” Gary expressed.

Daisy echoed his sentiment, saying, “If we have to work together, we work together. If we happen to be in the same place, we talk, but we really don’t have that much of a relationship.”

This will certainly bring a new dynamic to Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5.

Are Gary King and Colin MacRae from Below Deck Sailing Yacht still friends?

The bromance between Colin and Gary isn’t as fractured as their respective relationship with Daisy. Gary admitted he and Colin were on good terms, sharing that they chat from time to time.

“We’re friends,” Colin expressed, showing he was on the same page as the first officer.

The chief engineer revealed that Gary messaged him ahead of the reunion to check on him. Colin also made it clear that he’s forgiven Daisy and Gary for things that happened during the season.

It’s the end of an era with the fallout of Daisy Kelliher, Gary King, and Colin MacRae putting a damper on Below Deck Sailing Yacht after they literally helped make the show a hit.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.