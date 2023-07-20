Colin MacRae girlfriend: Who is the Below Deck Sailing Yacht star dating now?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht hunk Colin MacRae dropped the bombshell that he’s got a girlfriend at the Season 4 reunion show, and it’s not Daisy Kelliher.

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 reunion did not disappoint, thanks to several shocking revelations.

After the cameras stopped rolling, Colin and Daisy finally spilled the tea on what went down between them.

They have very different versions of things, with him calling her toxic and her saying that he had a side piece.

Things were messy, to say the least, between the chief stew and Colin, but one thing was clear.

The hunky engineer isn’t single anymore.

Who is Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Colin MacRae’s girlfriend?

Colin only mentioned his girlfriend by her first name, Brit, during the Season 4 reunion show.

It was revealed that she’s sailing the world with Colin and crew aboard his Catamaran. They are currently in French Polynesia, which has been a dream come true for Colin.

Social media sleuths believe Colin’s new girlfriend is videographer and content creator Brittany Amodeo. Colin has commented on a couple of her Instagram posts, and she has been traveling with him for months.

According to her website, Brittany “has a passion for exploring the world across digital platforms.” Brittany has always been in awe of the world, which inspired her creativity.

“The world has always captivated and inspired my creative intellect. It has motivated me to explore beyond boundaries and challenge myself,” she stated on her website.

As for how they have been together, that depends on who you believe.

Daisy Kelliher and Colin MacRae face off at the Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion

Colin said at the reunion he started dating his new girlfriend six to eight weeks after he ended things with Daisy, adding that she “treats me really f**king good.”

Daisy, though, has a different side of the story claiming Colin was hooking up with his new girlfriend when she and he were trying to be a couple, but she didn’t find out until later. Colin owned up to sleeping with his now girlfriend while talking to Daisy but claimed he was upfront with both of them.

The chief stew disagrees. There was a lot of back and forth that had both Daisy and Colin standing their ground. They were also slamming each other, proving the friendship they once had no longer exists.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the three amigos of Gary King, Daisy Kelliher, and Colin MacRae have been fractured, and their relationships to are complicated at best.

Season 5 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht should be quite interesting, and you can read what we know about it here.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.