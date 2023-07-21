Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Gary King sets the record straight on Colin MacRae and Daisy Kelliher friendship

Gary King from Below Deck Sailing Yacht has set the record straight on his friendship with Colin MacRae and Daisy Kelliher after the Season 4 drama.

The first officer didn’t have the best season on the hit sailing show this year.

Although known for his womanizing ways, Gary took it to a new level on Season 4, earning him a slew of backlash.

The love triangle of Gary, Daisy, and Colin didn’t help; especially after Gary spilled he had sex with Daisy when Season 3 ended.

Their once-tight-knit friendship has been fractured, which was crystal clear at the reunion.

Now Gary has set the record straight on where he stands with Colin and Daisy, as well as takes aim at the trolls.

Gary King sets the record straight Daisy Kelliher and Colin MacRae friendship

Taking to Instagram today, Gary shared a picture of him, Daisy, and Colin to clarify their friendship status while also looking back on his Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 behavior.

“Contrary to what many of you may believe, I am still friends with Colin and Daisy,” he wrote.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans will recall that Gary declared he and Colin were good at the reunion show. When it came to Daisy, though, Gary shared that their relationship would be strictly professional if they worked together again.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Season 5 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht has filmed Gary and Daisy are both back. It will make for a new dynamic on the next season, that’s for sure.

Along with setting the record straight on his friendship with Daisy and Colin, Gary also shut down the haters and did a little reflection.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Gary King has a message for the haters

Gary admitted the last season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht did not show the best of him before admitting he’s a work in progress.

“Last season of #belowdecksailing was not my best, having watched some episodes I know that I have a lot of work and growing to do and will do everything to be a better person. To all those people that constantly comment negatively and try bring me down, sticks and stones! You will not bring me down,” he shared.

The Bravo personality also took time to thank all of those who have shown him love and support over the years. Gary appreciates it.

Gary turned off the comments section of the IG post to keep the haters at bay and get his message across.

Things will never be the same between Gary King, Daisy Kelliher, and Colin MacRae, but Gary still considers them friends. Here’s hoping Colin and Daisy feel the same because these three amigos need to make up!

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.