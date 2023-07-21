Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5: Here’s everything we know so far

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 ended this week with a reunion that left fans with more unanswered questions.

The end of the season has Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans buzzing about Season 5.

Bravo has yet to confirm the next season, but it is happening.

Captain Glenn Shephard and Parsifal III are returning for the fifth time on the hit sailing show.

New details have emerged about Season 5, just as the friendship between Colin MacRae, Daisy Kelliher, and Gary King became fractured during Season 4.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Let’s take a look at what we know about Season 5 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5.

Who returns to Below Deck Sailing Yacht for Season 5?

Along with Captain Glenn, new photos of Daisy and Gary filming the new season have leaked. Colin was nowhere around, and that’s not a surprise.

The hunky engineer has been sailing on his Catamaran with his own crew and just landed in French Polynesia. Plus, the state of Colin’s friendship with Daisy and Gary remains turbulent at best, so it seems like he needs some more time apart.

Speaking of Gary and Daisy, what about them working together? At the reunion, Daisy and Gary expressed that they would strictly have a professional relationship if they ended up on the same yacht again.

If that really is the case, then Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans are in for a completely different vibe for Season 5.

However, as Monsters and Critics previously reported, speculation’s brewing that Gary and Daisy filmed the Season 4 reunion in the same hotel. This added fuel to the fire that these two are more than friends and keeping the relationship quiet.

We won’t know any of that, though, until the next season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht hits Bravo airwaves. The premiere won’t be until early spring 2024, so it’s a ways away.

There could be more tea spilled at BravoCon this fall, though.

Are any Below Deck Sailing Yacht stars attending BravoCon?

The list of BravoCon attendees will be released soon.

Last year Gary, Daisy, and Colin represented Below Deck Sailing Yacht at the event. Considering their popularity with the franchise, they are all expected to be back.

Deckhand Alex Propson might be at BravoCon because he confirmed at the reunion that he filmed Winter House Season 3. The show should premiere around the time of BravoCon, so his attendance would make sense.

Stay tuned for more details on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 and BravoCon.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.