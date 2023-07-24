Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Colin MacRae shuts down Daisy Kelliher cheating rumors

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 may be over, but the drama remains stronger than ever, especially for some of the cast.

The fallout of several bombshells at the reunion involving Colin MacRae and Daisy Kelliher has the haters coming out in droves.

Daisy and Colin had a fling before, during, and after Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4.

While Colin remained quiet until the reunion show, Daisy has been standing up for herself and defending her actions all season long.

Now it seems that it’s Colin’s turn to take on the haters and stand up for himself.

The trolls were out in full force this past week, and the hunky engineer isn’t here for lies or negativity.

Colin MacRae shuts down Daisy Kelliher cheating rumors

After the reunion, Colin has been popping up on social media to set the record straight and defend his actions.

One of the hot topics was Daisy accusing Colin of cheating with his now girlfriend while Daisy and Colin were still working on their relationship.

Instagram account @bestofbravo shared a post recapping some bombshells from the season and the reunion, including the drama with Daisy, Colin, and the other woman.

Colin popped up in the comments section to call out the cheating accusations.

“Omg ok listen. I was single going into the season. Didn’t sleep with anyone except Daisy for 6 months from then. There was ZERO overlap between Daisy and the “other woman”. None. Daisy and I ended things shortly after the show and THEN I hooked up with the “other woman”. I’m getting absolutely harassed for having a girlfriend during the show which is absolute horse s**t… I’m a lot of things but I am not a cheater,” he wrote.

That wasn’t the only time Colin took on the haters who have accused him of things that he simply says are not true, especially regarding his relationship with Daisy.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Colin MacRae defends himself against cheating allegations

The Instagram account @belowdecksailing shared a post to comment on the end of the season following the explosive reunion.

One user was quick to declare Colin and Gary King mistreated Daisy while standing up for the chief stew and calling out Colin for hooking up with someone else. Colin replied with his truth.

“@marisolsummer45 why on earth does everyone assume I was sleeping with “the other girl” and Daisy at the same time?? There was zero overlap. None. Zilch. Nada. I was single going into the season and stayed single for 6 months!” Colin expressed.

The user did respond with an apology and a misunderstanding of the communication. In an interesting turn of events, the comments section on the IG post was disabled after we captured the exchange.

There was a lot of yelling, screaming, and talking over each other, so it’s easy to see how or why people may be confused.

Colin MacRae continues to make sure that trolls and haters know he did not cheat on Daisy Kelliher. The chief stew stands by claims and has taken on the haters recently too.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, things are far from the same between Colin, Daisy, and Gary King after Season 4 of the show.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.