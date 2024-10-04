Below Deck Med Season 9 has ended, and some crew members are looking back on everything that went down.

Joe Bradley is one of those crew members taking a moment to reflect on his actions.

The deckhand revealed the moment that he considered his biggest regret from Below Deck Med Season 9.

There’s no question that Joe had many things happen that could fall into this category.

Joe’s personal life brought so much chaos thanks to his flirty ways with Bri Muller, Elena “Ellie” Dubaich, and Carrie O’Neill.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Joe did address his personal life but that wasn’t his biggest regret from the show.

Below Deck Med star Joe Bradley reveals his biggest regret from Season 9

In true Andy Cohen fashion, he asked Joe the hard questions. The WWHL host wanted to know Joe’s thoughts on calling fellow deckhand Gael Cameron a princess.

Below Deck Med fans know the comment didn’t sit well with Gael, and many of us fans agree with her that it wasn’t cool.

“I’ve got loads of regret calling Gael a princess. Looking back now, I was too harsh. I didn’t really think it was gonna be such a big deal, but deep down, there’s a bigger message. And obviously, she’s come from a harsh background and a difficult upbringing, and the word ‘princess’ obviously affects her, and I didn’t realize that,” he shared.

While calling Gael a princess was his biggest regret, Joe didn’t have a lot of other regrets about his actions on Below Deck Med.

What else did Joe Bradley regret?

Andy played a game of Do You Regret It with Joe and Chef Johnathan “Jono” Shillingford, who was also on Watch What Happens Live.

When all was said and done, Joe’s only (other) regret was that Ellie overheard him singing about her and Bri to Iain Maclean and Nathan Gallagher.

Joe does not regret hooking up with Bri in the bathroom, turning Ellie down for a date, or trying to hook up with Carrie on the last crew night out. The deckhand also had no issues putting a damper on Gael and Nathan’s travel plans, which caused a fight between the couple.

One reason is that Joe didn’t go to Ireland to see Nathan because he traveled with Gael, and Joe was just fine with how that went down.

In a few days, Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 kicks off. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Gary King is back, and we all know he will have some explaining to do as the season barrels on.

Below Deck Med is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 premieres on Monday, October 7 at 9/8c on Bravo.