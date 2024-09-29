Below Deck Med Season 9 has ended, but fans won’t be getting a cast gathering to unpack the season.

It’s a big bummer that reunion shows have become a thing of the past for Below Deck fans.

The reunions gave fans closure as well as got burning questions answered.

However, once again, Below Deck Med will not have a reunion that was so needed for all the Mustique crew craziness.

Instead, we got the finale episode of the Below Deck Med Season 9 After Show, but that was filmed months ago, and things have changed.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Let’s take a look at why a Below Deck Med Season 9 reunion isn’t happening.

Why isn’t there a Below Deck Med reunion?

Honestly, at this point, fans shouldn’t be surprised at the lack of a reunion show. The last Below Deck Med reunion was for Season 7, and it was done virtually.

Neither Bravo nor 51 Minds, the production company behind the Below Deck franchise, have even mentioned a reunion, much less shared why they are no longer a thing.

There have been signs, though, in the past that Below Deck reunions were challenging because of the yachties schedules. Unlike the Real Housewives franchise, the cast lives and works all over the world, so getting them all together can be tough.

That’s likely the biggest reason, but another might be that Andy Cohen isn’t loved as a host. The face of Bravo makes it clear any time he does a reunion that he’s not really invested in the Below Deck franchise.

While Below Deck fans have suggested Kate Chastain take over the reunions as host, the powers that be have not listened to us yet.

All of this doesn’t bode well for the future of Below Deck reunions, which is disappointing. The virtual reunions may not be the greatest, but at least they give fans something for an end-of-season wrap-up.

Below Deck Med Season 9 wrap-up

This week has been a busy on for Below Deck Med. The finale gave us a look at Captain Sandy Yawn’s wedding to her now wife Leah Shaffer, which included many familiar faces and one that had fans freaking out.

Speaking of the wedding, Aesha Scott and Kate Chastain gave toasts that will bring laughter and tears to your eyes.

Gael Cameron and Nathan Gallagher bombarded Below Deck Med fans with information about their relationship since the show ended and revealed where they stand today.

Over with Elena “Ellie” Dubaich, she reflected on her Season 9 actions after watching it back and reevaluating her friendships with Aesha and Bri Muller.

It’s the end of the road for now for Below Deck Med. Lucky for Below Deck fans Below Deck Sailing Yacht with Captain Glenn Shephard is premiering soon.

Below Deck Med is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.