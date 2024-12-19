Below Deck Med star Captain Sandy Yawn named one of Variety’s Most Powerful Women on Reality TV

Captain Sandy Yawn made Variety’s list of Most Powerful Women on Reality TV for 2024.

After eight seasons on the hit Bravo show, the Below Deck Med star earned the honor.

Despite earning a lot of backlash over the years for her micromanaging ways and firing Hannah Ferrier, Captain Sandy continues to thrive.

The captain was one of the 30 women highlighted on the magazine’s annual list.

Captain Sandy was among 12 Bravo ladies who got the nod, but more about that later.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

According to Variety, the list includes women who have been influential in the reality TV genre this year.

Why was Below Deck Med’s Captain Sandy Yawn named one of Variety’s Most Powerful Women on Reality TV?

Captain Sandy made the list because she’s been killing it personally and professionally.

Season 9 of Below Deck Med featured Captain Sandy reuniting with Aesha Scott, who helped launch Below Deck Down Under. Their dynamic was a breath of fresh air after two extremely toxic seasons of the yachting show.

Last May, Captain Sandy married her long-time love, Leah Shafer, which Below Deck Med fans got a glimpse of during Season 9.

Captain Sandy’s eight-year run so far on Below Deck Med and marriage helped earn her a spot on Variety’s annual list. Since we know Captain Sandy will be back for Season 10 of Below Deck Med next summer, this might not be the last time we see her name in Variety.

More Bravo stars who made the Variety list

The Real Housewives franchise had six ladies join Captain Sandy on the list, including RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais, Dolores Catania from RHONJ, RHOSLC star Lisa Barlow, Shannon Beador from RHOC, RHOP’s Gizelle Bryant and Guerdy Abraira from RHOM.

Phaedra Parks from The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Married to Medicine was also one of the women honored. The rest of the Bravo ladies were Married to Medicine’s Dr. Simone Whitmore, Vanderpump Rules alum Ariana Madix, The Valley star Brittany Cartwright, and new mom Lindsay Hubbard from Summer House.

Other honorable mentions from non-Bravo stars are The Golden Bachelorette’s Joan Vassos, Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause, and Kenzie Petty from Survivor, to name a few.

There’s no question that 2024 has been quite a year for Captain Sandy Yawn, and landing on the Variety list is just a bonus for her.

Below Deck Med fans will see Captain Sandy back on screen next summer when Season 10 hits Bravo airwaves.

To see Variety’s full list of Most Powerful Women on Reality TV for 2024, click here.

Below Deck Med is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.