Summer House Season 9 premiere date, trailer, new cast members, guest stars, and more

The Summer House Season 9 trailer came in hot; teasing battle lines are drawn, and relationships are broken.

Bravo gave Summer House fans a first look at the upcoming season, and it did not disappoint.

The footage offers a little something for everyone, including an appearance by Vanderpump Rules alum Tom Schwartz, who waxes poetically about friendship.

New cast members shake up the Summer House dynamic, and old feuds are reignited in the upcoming season.

We knew there would be tension between Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard following their split and her pregnancy.

However, those two are just the tip of the iceberg regarding the feuds and fights breaking out on the hit Bravo show.

Summer House Season 9 premiere date and new cast members

The wait for Summer House won’t be too much longer. Summer House Season 9 premieres on Wednesday, February 12 at 9/8c.

Along with Lindsay and Carl, Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller, Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Gabby Prescod, Jesse Solomon, and West Wilson are all back for more Summer House shenanigans.

They are joined by newbies Imrul Hassan and Lexi Wood, each of whom wastes no time stirring the pot.

According to her Bravo bio, Lexi is a Canadian model with a positive and bubbly attitude that adds a new vibe to the house. The model is all about family and looking for the one, but her high standards always get in the way.

Imrul is a real estate broker with a wild spirit who enjoys riding motorcycles and partying all night long. The Summer House newbie constantly has a parade of women in his life, and the trailer reveals that becomes a problem for some of his housemates.

Summer House Season 9 trailer

The first look teaser is jam-packed and full of chaos and drama.

Lindsay’s friends are worried after her pregnancy news, as she keeps her baby daddy a secret. Former Summer House star Danielle Olivera makes an appearance to question Lindsay’s relationship and future as a mom.

We also have Lindsay accusing Carl of cheating on her before they split last year. Lindsay spills all to Gabby about Carl, airing some dirty laundry and sharing some harsh words about her ex.

Meanwhile, Paige and her Southern Charm boyfriend, Craig Conover, hit a rough patch after he expresses his frustration with her working all the time. Paige defends her actions, but things get worse when Ciara meddles.

Even though they are having issues, Paige goes all out to stand by her man amid his feud with Kyle over work. Things get tense between Kyle and Paige more than once, leading to a massive blowup.

Romance also plays out in the Summer House teaser, thanks to Lexi and Jesse crushing on each other. There’s also Carl awkwardly dipping his toe back into the dating pool.

Check out the full trailer for Summer House Season 9 below.

Are you ready to have the Summer House gang back on-screen this winter?

Summer House Season 9 premieres on Wednesday, February 12, at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-8 are streaming on Peacock.