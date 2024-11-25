Below Deck Med’s Captain Sandy Yawn addresses Captain Lee Rosbach feud and Hannah Ferrier reunion

Captain Sandy Yawn has become known for her micromanaging ways on Below Deck Med.

After eight seasons as captain on the hit Bravo show, Captain Sandy has endured much on and off-screen, especially from fans.

The captain has also become infamous for being involved in two of the biggest Below Deck feuds ever.

Hannah Ferrier and Captain Sandy butted heads the entire time the chief stew was on the show.

When Captain Sandy fired Hannah during Below Deck Med Season 5, things went from bad to worse.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

A couple of years later, Captain Lee Rosbach blasted Captain Sandy multiple times after she took over for him on Below Deck Season 10.

Most recently, Captain Lee dissed her again and admitted he had no plans to reconcile with Captain Sandy.

Over the weekend at Bravo Fan Fest, Captain Sandy addressed both feuds.

Captain Sandy Yawn reconciles with Below Deck Med alum Hannah Ferrier

This summer, Captain Sandy revealed she and Hannah squashed their beef. They made amends with a little help from former Below Deck Med executive producer Nadine Rajabi, who is good friends with both of them.

The captain was asked about the reunion during a panel with Kate Chastain at Bravo Fan Fest.

“It was, you know, like sometimes things just happen for a reason, and it was really lovely. I was in her home. I met her husband. Her husband’s very handsome, and her daughter’s really cute,” she expressed.

Captain Sandy added that they got some things off their chests during their reunion.

“We had the best conversation, and we cleared the air. There was a lot of things that were misunderstood that we understood. A lot of things that we didn’t know. It was great. We hugged it out, and we’re in a good place,” the captain told the fan.

There was a happy ending for Hannah and Captain Sandy, but the same can’t be said for her rift with the stud of the sea.

Below Deck Med’s Captain Sandy Yawn speaks out after Captain Lee Rosbach shades her

Speaking with E! News at Bravo Fan Fest, Captain Sandy was asked about her feud with Captain Lee. For her part, Captain Sandy shared that the feud is one-sided because she has no beef with the OG Below Deck captain.

“I don’t really know what I ever did to him. And I’m sorry, Captain Lee, if I offended you in any way. I wish him the best,” she stated.

It’s been nearly two years since the drama with Captain Lee began. However, the feud isn’t something Captian Sandy focuses on.

“I don’t know what to say but I don’t walk through life wondering why he doesn’t like me,” Captain Sandy told E! News.

Fans can look for Captain Sandy Yawn to return to Below Deck Med for Season 10.

In the meantime, Bravo Fest also gave us a look at hunky Captain Jason Chambers in Below Deck Down Under Season 3, and you can watch it here.

Below Deck Med is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.