Captain Sandy Yawn speaks out after Captain Lee Rosbach names her his ‘least favorite’ Below Deck cast member

Below Deck Med star Captain Sandy Yawn has broken her silence after Captain Lee Rosbach named her his “least favorite” Below Deck cast member.

The two Below Deck staples used to be friends, but that all changed during Season 10 of the OG show.

Captain Sandy temporarily stepped in for Captain Lee while he dealt with some health issues and all seemed good when he took back the reins to finish the season.

However, a Below Deck feud had ignited by the time the show hit Bravo airwaves

Captain Lee recently fanned those feud flames during his NightCap with Captain Lee Rosbach show, declaring Captain Sandy was his least favorite cast member in the yachting franchise.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kate Chastain defended the Below Deck Med captain, hinting at a rift between the former chief stew and the stud of the sea.

Now, Captain Sandy has broken her silence regarding Captain Lee’s remark.

What did Below Deck Med star Captain Sandy Yawn say about Captain Lee Rosbach’s comment?

Captain Sandy recently attended the first annual HayuFanFest at Magazine London with several other Bravo stars. The Standard asked her about where she stands with Captain Lee.

“I don’t know. It’s sad,” she expressed to the outlet.

The Below Deck Med star then shared a message directly to her former friend and Below Deck family member.

“I’m sorry, Captain Lee, for however I offended you. I don’t know, I wish him well,” Captain Sandy stated.

The captain also addressed her fallout with Captain Lee and his comment about her to Us Weekly.

“I don’t know what I did,” she stated, adding, “I wish him well.”

Captain Lee might not be a Captain Sandy fan, but Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Captain Glenn Shephard considers her a friend.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Captain Glenn Shephard talks Captain Sandy Yawn friendship

Ahead of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5, Captain Glenn opened up about his bond with other Below Deck captains. Captain Glenn admitted to TV Insider that he’s “pretty close” with Captain Sandy.

They are so close, that earlier this year, Captain Glenn joined Captain Sandy and other Below Deck stars on a Celebrity Cruise.

Captain Sandy Yawn broke her silence on her feud with Captain Lee Rosbach after he shaded her.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Below Deck Med and Below Deck are currently on hiatus on Bravo.