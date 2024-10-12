Kate Chastain has Below Deck fans freaking out as she sparks rumors of a rift with Captain Lee Rosbach.

Captain Lee and Kate are a dynamic duo in the Below Deck world, and fans love them on the OG show.

They have moved on from Below Deck but remained close, even doing a new show, Couch Talk With Captain Lee and Kate, last year.

However, their dynamic may have changed thanks to the feud between Below Deck Med star Captain Sandy Yawn and Captain Lee.

After Captain Lee named Below Deck Med star Captain Sandy Yawn as his least favorite Below Deck person, Kate has seemingly shaded the stud of the sea.

“I have been asked probably over 150 times who my least favorite #BelowDeck crew member is….my answer would never be a chief stew of another franchise. That would be super weird,” Kate wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The comments section was on fire, with Below Deck fans worried the OG fan favorites are on the outs.

Below Deck alum Kate Chastain sparks Captain Lee Rosbach feud after he dissed Captain Sandy Yawn

The comments section didn’t take long to fill up with so many opinions about her post.

One X user called out Kate for talking smack about Below Deck cast members on other franchises in the past.

“The difference is probably the fact that I know the details of the situation,” she responded.

A different X user alluded to Kate not speaking the truth, which she chose to respond to by hitting back at the troll.

Meanwhile, other fans were simply worried about Captain Lee and Kate’s friendship.

“Noooo!!!!!! I thought you and Captain Lee were family but I saw you at Sandy’s wedding. This is like Mummy and Daddy fighting!” read an X.

Another fan wanted to know if the Below Deck stars had beef, while a different fan asked if they were on the outs.

Others questioned if Kate was throwing “shade” and if she was still close with the captain.

One fan accused Kate of turning on the stud of the sea.



As of this writing, neither Kate nor Captain Lee has addressed whether they are feuding or still friends.

What did Captain Lee Rosback say about Below Deck Med star Captain Sandy Yawn?

The X came after Captain Lee was asked during his recent NightCap with Captain Lee Rosbach event who was his least favorite Below Deck cast member, and he named Captain Sandy.

When asked why by an audience member, Captain Lee simply stated, “I don’t like her.” Then the stud of the sea alluded that Captain Sandy doesn’t do her job.

“Don’t do your job and then pretend to be something you’re not. Nah. I am not there,” he expressed, adding, “You guys wanted the truth. You got it.”

The video has been making the rounds on social media, and the person filming it seems shocked by Captain Lee’s words.

It’s no secret that Captain Lee and Captain Sandy have been feuding since she took over for him temporarily on Below Deck Season 10.

There’s a chance that the feud has caused a rift in Kate Chastain’s long-standing friendship with Captain Lee Rosbach.

After all, Kate attended Captain Sandy Yawn’s wedding to Leah Shafer, giving the happy couple a hilarious toast. Kate was also part of the Below Deck Med Season 9 After Show.

Perhaps Captain Lee will address it on his podcast Salty with Captain Lee, so stay tuned.

Below Deck and Below Deck Med are currently on hiatus on Bravo.