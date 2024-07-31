Below Deck Med’s Captain Sandy Yawn reveals how feud with Hannah Ferrier ended

Captain Sandy Yawn has shed more light on how her friendship with Below Deck Med alum Hannah Ferrier finally ended.

Below Deck Med viewers watched Hannah and Captain Sandy clash for four and half years on the hit yachting show.

Things between the two went from bad to worse when Captain Sandy fired Hannah during Season 5 of Below Deck Med for having Valium and a CBD pen.

However, as Monsters and Critics reported earlier this year Captain Sandy shocked fans when she revealed she and Hannah were on good terms.

Not only had they squashed their beef, but the captain had also finally met Hannah’s husband and daughter.

Captain Sandy revealed how their reunion happened during her recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live

Host Andy Cohen asked Captain Sandy about reuniting with Hannah.

“A lot of misunderstandings that were understood, and Hannah’s a great person, and we’re in a great, you know, space,” she explained.

The captain then revealed more details about their reunion, which took place at Hannah’s house.

“It was wonderful and I met her husband, Josh [Roberts]. It was lovely, and I went to her house, and we hung out,” Captain Sandy expressed.

Andy was happy to hear they had ended their feud but — like so many of us — wanted to know how it happened.

“I went to Australia for press, and I said I would love to see Hannah. Nadine [Rajabi] reached out to Hannah, and she said she’d like to see me, and we had a great talk. It was really healing,” she spilled.

Captain Sandy Yawn reveals where she stands with Hannah Ferrier. #BelowDeckMed #WWHL pic.twitter.com/3ZDGhS1FY2 — Watch What Happens Live! (@BravoWWHL) July 30, 2024

Nadine Rajabi executive produces Below Deck Med and remains very close to Hannah and Captain Sandy.

Another person Captain Sandy and Hannah have in common is Aesha Scott. The chief stew has earned praise from both as she returned to Below Deck Med.

Captain Sandy Yawn gives props to Aesha Scott amid Below Deck Med Season 9 stew drama

Aesha has been trying to manage the chaos that Elena “Ellie” Dubaich and Bri Muller are bringing to the team. During the most recent episode, things got so bad that Captain Sandy got involved.

Below Deck Med fans wondered if the two stews would get their walking papers as Aesha reached her breaking point.

During WWHL, Captain Sandy admitted that Aesha did everything right in dealing with the bickering stews.

Hannah has commented on on-screen drama, but Aesha previously admitted that Hannah was thrilled her friend was stepping into her old role.

Below Deck feuding is a common thing in the hit yachting franchise. But Captain Sandy Yawn and Hannah Ferrier are no longer part of that category.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.