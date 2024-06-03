Aesha Scott reveals how Hannah Ferrier feels about her taking over Below Deck Med chief stew role

Below Deck Down Under star Aesha Scott returns to where it all began for Below Deck Med Season 9.

Aesha takes on the chief stew role, which belonged to her good friend Hannah Ferrier for years.

Season 4 of Below Deck Med introduced fans to Aesha kicking off her years-long friendship with the former chief stew.

When Hannah was fired during Below Deck Med Season 5, Aesha joined the crew after Bugsy Drake was promoted to Hannah’s role.

Throughout all the hoopla surrounding Hannah’s firing, one thing never changed: the friendship between Hannah and Aesha.

In fact, Hannah championed Aesha when she helped launch Below Deck Down Under alongside Captain Jason Chambers.

As Season 9 of Below Deck Med kicks off, Aesha is setting the record straight before the rumor mill can take over.

Aesha Scott reveals how Hannah Ferrier feels about her taking over the Below Deck Med chief stew role

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Aesha squashed any speculation that Aesha taking over as chef stew on Below Deck Med has impacted their friendship.

“Hannah’s so far past it,” Aesha said, referring to Hannah’s dramatic exit, which happened nearly four years ago on-screen and five years ago off-screen.

Hannah has moved past the drama and is happy for Aesha and her new gig.

“She was just so happy for me because she knows what a great thing it is for me and my happiness and my career and all of that. So she’s just so supportive. She’s very proud of me,” Aesha dished to the outlet.

Another thing that hasn’t interfered with her friendship with Hannah is Aesha’s close bond with Captain Sandy Yawn.

Aesha Scott opens up about working with Captain Sandy Yawn on Below Deck Med again

The first two times Aesha was on Below Deck Med for Captain Sandy, they got along well, and Aesha was very respectful of their working relationship.

Although Aesha was intimidated by Captain Sandy, she also respected the hierarchy and her status as captain on the yacht.

However, things shifted for Aesha and the captain after they developed a close friendship off-screen and spent time together in Colorado.

“It was really nice because that’s what I brought with me into the season, and she just respected me and let me do my thing and was just such a wonderful support to me through the whole season,” she expressed to EW.

Below Deck Med viewers will get a first-hand look at the new dynamic between Aesha Scott and Captain Sandy Yawn on Season 9.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, things get heated on the premiere episode with the interior crew as charter guests get upset over not having the best service.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-8 are streaming on Peacock.