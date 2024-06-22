Below Deck Med’s Captain Sandy Yawn shuts down Hannah Ferrier feud: ‘I actually care about Hannah’

Below Deck Med viewers know there’s no love lost between Captain Sandy Yawn and Hannah Ferrier.

The two have butted heads since Captain Sandy joined the Below Deck spin-off in Season 2.

After Captain Sandy fired Hannah during Season 5 for Valium and a CBD pen, their relationship was non-existent.

However, it seems the ice has thawed between the captain and the chief stew.

No, hell has not frozen over, but according to Captain Sandy, the two are no longer feuding.

The two frenemies reunited nearly five years after the Below Deck Med drama went down and four years after it played out on Bravo.

Below Deck Med’s Captain Sandy Yawn shuts down Hannah Ferrier feud drama

Captain Sandy was in Australia to celebrate Below Deck Med Season 9, which dropped on Hayu this week. The Below Deck Med star stopped by the Ricki-Lee, Tim & Joel podcast for a chat.

“I saw Hannah the other night,” Captain Sandy shared before being interrupted by a question about whether she even liked Hannah.

We all know it certainly comes across on screen like she doesn’t, and that was also brought up.

“A lot of people think that. But let me, I don’t not like anyone, honestly,” the captain expressed. “I like Hannah. I actually care about Hannah. She knows that.”

Captain Sandy revealed she hoped Hannah was listening, and the hosts reassured her that Hannah was listening to the podcast. The hosts had Hannah during a pride charter once, and they became friendly.

Back to the topic at hand, though, Captain Sandy revealed where she and Hannah stand today.

“We had a great conversation. I went to her house. I met her baby,” the Below Deck Med star spilled.

Below Deck Med fans weigh in on Captain Sandy Yawn and Hannah Ferrier update

Over on Reddit, a thread featuring a clip of Captain Sandy giving her update on Hannah was shared with Below Deck Med fans commenting on the subject.

“I would like to hear Hannah’s point of view on this conversation. Self-awareness has not exactly been Sandy’s strong suit and it benefits Sandy’s brand to bury the hatchet with Hannah. But absent confirmation from Hannah, I am somewhat (though not terribly) skeptical.” read a comment.

A different Reddit user suggested Captain Sandy wanted to squash the beef, and Hannah reluctantly agreed with an eye roll.

One Reddit user also mentioned that they are both good friends with Aesha Scott so perhaps Hannah let go of the past for Aesha’s sake.

Captain Sandy Yawn gave an update on her feud with Hannah Ferrier after the latter was fired from Below Deck Med. Hopefully, we will hear Hannah’s side of things soon.

In the meantime, Below Deck Med Season 9 has been barreling right along. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Below Deck Med spoilers tease some serious deck team drama is brewing.

Do you think Captain Sandy and Hannah really buried the hatchet?

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.