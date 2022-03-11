Below Deck Med: Is Malia White still dating hot engineer Jake Baker?

Malia met her beau Jake while filming Below Deck Med Season 6. Pic credit: Bravo and @maliakpwhite/Instagram

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Malia White and Jake Baker made headlines while trying to hide their romance as Season 6 of the hit show played out on-screen.

Malia’s first two stints on Below Deck Med were plagued with her love life drama. On Season 2, she was involved in a boat love triangle with Adam Glick and Wesley Walton.

When Malia returned for Season 5, her boyfriend chef Tom Checketts ended up replacing chef Hindrigo “Kiko” Lorran. It was a move Below Deck Mediterranean fans felt was planned from the beginning.

For Below Deck Med Season 6, Malia and Tom had just broken up, and she was focused on her job. However, Malia became smitten with hunky engineer Jake.

Their burgeoning romance was not featured on the show but was eventually addressed. However, Malia did confirm the romance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

So is Malia still dating the hunky engineer? Let’s take a look!

Is Malia White still dating hot engineer Jake Baker from Below Deck Med?

The answer to the question of if Malia is still dating Jake? Yes! Malia recently took to Instagram Stories to give her hunky guy props on his latest career accomplishment.

She shared two pictures of her man. One revealed that Jake was making his first voyage as a chief engineer.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Congrats to @BakeyJakey who makes his first voyage as chief engineer today,” Malia wrote.

The other one was a picture of Jake working on a yacht.

“So proud of you,” the bosun gushed over her fella.

Pic credit: @maliakpwhite/Instagram

Malia and Jake spend time with another Below Deck Mediterranean alum

Along with showing her love for Jake, Malia also has a new love in her life.

Last week Malia and Jake spent time with Malia’s Below Deck Med Season 2 colleague, Bobby Giancola. As Below Deck Med fans know, Bobby recently got a dog, sweet Ruby. Ruby was involved in Malia, Jake, and Bobby’s meet-up.

Malia shared an Instagram Story of the adorable puppy, letting Jake know they need to be the next members of the Below Deck family to get a dog.

“Looks like we are getting a puppy @BakeyJakey,” the bosun said.

Pic credit: @maliakpwhite/Instagram

Malia White and hot engineer Jake Baker from Below Deck Med Season 6 are still going strong a year and a half after meeting while filming the show. Things are so good that they just might be ready to become doggie parents.

If they do, they will join Bobby and Below Deck alum Eddie Lucas, who have recently adopted dogs. In the meantime, Malia’s new podcast is launching very soon.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo.