When did Malia and engineer Jake from Below Deck Med start dating?

Malia and her Season 6 crew members spilled some tea about her romance with Jake at the Below Deck Med reunion. Pic credit: Bravo

When did Malia and engineer Jake from Below Deck Mediterranean start dating? That’s the question Below Deck Med fans have asked throughout Season 6, and it finally got answered at the reunion show.

Malia White and engineer Jake Baker sparked romance rumors soon after Season 6 hit airwaves.

Social media sleuths quickly uncovered that the mystery man in some of Malia’s Instagram posts was also the hot engineer on Lady Michelle. It didn’t take long for Jake to set his Instagram to private to keep their relationship on the downlow.

Then finally, Malia admitted to dating Jake during a Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen appearance. She also used Instagram Stories to gush over her man and his latest work accomplishment.

Now, Malia has spilled how her romance with Jake heated up.

When did Malia and engineer Jake from Below Deck Mediterranean start dating?

Andy Cohen didn’t hold back in firing questions at Malia about her romance with Jake. First, the host asked the Season 6 crew to give an update on their relationship status.

Sign up for our newsletter!

When he got to Malia, Andy asked the bosun if she was currently dating “hot Jake the engineer.” Malia said yes, but the rest of the crew’s reaction gave it away too. There were a lot of cheers, screams, and laughter at Andy’s question for Malia.

Later, the host wanted to know if Malia’s feelings for Jake were the real reason she shot down deckhand David Pascoe’s romantic advances.

“No, actually, Jake’s super introverted, so I really didn’t talk to him until the end of the season. So, at that time, Jake wasn’t even, he was very behind the scenes,” the bosun expressed.

Pic credit: @maliakpwhite/Instagram

Below Deck Med’s Malia White hooked up with Jake Baker in Split

It’s no secret the Season 6 crew, minus Captain Sandy Yawn, Delaney Evans, and Lexi Wilson, spent time together in Split after filming ended. Below Deck Mediterranean viewers learned that Jake was included in the group that spent time at a vacation home in Split.

Courtney Veale insisted what happened in Split stays in Split until Andy asked if Malia hooked up with Jake during that time.

“Yeah, Malia, who else was in the house?” Courtney laughed.

The stew’s words prompted Malia to reply, “Well, I mean, obviously, we needed an engineer there.” Malia then coyly admitted Split was where romance bloomed for her and Jake.

Malia White and Jake Baker from Below Deck Med are still going strong. The bosun revealed they got together in Split after cameras stopped rolling. One year later, they are happier than ever.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo.