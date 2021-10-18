Below Deck Med: David Pascoe shares message to all cast members and thanks producers as Season 6 ends

David is looking back on his Below Deck Med experience ahead of the finale and reunion show. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean star David Pascoe has thanked producers as Season 6 ends. David has also shared a personal message to all of his cast members.

The Below Deck Med reunion will send off Season 6 in style. There’s a lot to unpack from the season, and host Andy Cohen doesn’t miss a beat with the drama.

While chef Mathew Shea called out Captain Sandy Yawn to end the season, David is going out on a more positive note.

David Pascoe thanks Bravo and producers for Below Deck Mediterranean stint

The deckhand had quite a run on the hit-yachting show. David has become a fan favorite, and he’s grateful for every second of the opportunity he was given.

“There aren’t words enough to express my gratitude for @nadinerajabi. You’ve been there for me every step of the way; supported me, checked in on me, and I don’t think you get the commendation you deserve for how much can be put on you unfairly, and you still rise above and continue to be such a beautiful person, thank you,” David said to executive producer Nadine Rajabi in a very lengthy Instagram post reflecting on the season.

David also gave a special shout-out to producer Brittany Nabors for allowing him to safely open up about a dark time in his life. He recently got candid about his mental health struggles hoping that sharing his story will help others.

Then he took time to thank the production team, who all worked hard to make Season 6 happen.

“To all the production crew and the many people who make this all a reality… you work so hard and are always smiling, always patient and even though for weeks we were silent co-workers, your incredible personalities still managed to shine through,” the deckhand wrote.

David shares message to all of his Season 6 crew members

Along with praising all those who worked behind the scenes, David showed his love for the Lady Michelle crew.

“To the crew I finished the season with, I don’t have to say much because you all know how I feel and how much love and admiration I have for you all. This wasn’t just television, and I truly feel like I have you all as friends for the rest of my life, and that means the world to me,” David shared.

He also commented on how the diverse group of people came together and just made it work. David admitted words don’t do the crew justice before gushing over what an honor and pleasure it was to work with all of them.

David didn’t leave out Lexi Wilson and Delaney Evans either. Although he didn’t tag them in his message to the crew, he did have some kind words for them.

“To the ones who weren’t with us as long, I appreciate you being a part of everything, regardless of anything else, you still played a big part of this chapter, and I wish you all the best and happiness for the future @delaneyeva and Lexi,” he expressed.

Once again, David Pascoe has proven he is one of the nicest guys in the world as the deckhand ended Season 6 with a heartfelt message to the cast, production, and producers.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.