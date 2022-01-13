Bobby Giancola introduces Below Deck Med fans to the newest member of his family

Bobby is smitten with the new female in this life. Pic credit: Bravo

Bobbly Giancola has introduced Below Deck Mediterranean fans to the newest member of his family, and they can’t get enough of the adorable little lady.

The Galley Talk star’s family just got a little bigger and a lot cuter. No, Bobby didn’t secretly get married or have a baby. Well, at least not a human baby.

As 2021 came to a close, Bobby expressed his desire to adopt a puppy. The Bravo personality made his dream of being a doggie daddy come true on New Year’s Day.

Ruby, the nine-week-old French Bulldog, is the latest female to capture Bobby’s heart, and boy is she adorable. The Below Deck Med alum used Instagram to introduce his fur baby to his follower.

“Well here she is. I’ve been looking for a puppy for so long and finally found the one. Meet Ruby!” Bobby shared in post showing off the precious dog.

The Bravo personality went on to reveal where he got Ruby before gushing over the newest member of his family some more.

“I found her @delraybeach_frenchies and they were awesome. First I got to FaceTime with her and I knew she was the one. Then I met her and that was it. They were so nice in dealing with all my questions and even how they treated her. She’s such a good puppy and so smart already. I couldn’t be happier!” the Galley Talk star wrote.

Below Deck Med fans gush over Bobby’s precious Ruby

Bobby hasn’t shied away from sharing pictures of Ruby or opening up about the blessing she has been in his life.

“When I have darkness she will always be my light. My little Rubes,” he shared on an Instagram post of the two of them.

There’s no question Ruby is adorable. Bobby’s post that featured Ruby laying on his shoulder was soon flooded with comments about Bobby and his pup.

Below Deck alum Kate Chastain and Season 9 chief stew Heather Chase remarked about the adorable duo. Below Deck Mediterranean alums, Anastasia Surmava and Jessica More also had fun comments for Bobby.

Ruby will soon make her Galley Talk debut, too, if Below Deck Med alum Colin Macy-O’Toole has anything to say about it.

Bobbly Giancola from Below Deck Mediterranean is a proud doggie daddy. The Bravo personality adopted a French Bulldog named Ruby, and she’s already gaining the attention of Bobby’s Below Deck family.

