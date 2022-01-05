Below Deck: Captain Lee Rosbach weighs in on Heather Chase’s apology and Rayna Lindsey’s reaction to it

Captain Lee, once again, isn’t mincing words about the tension between Rayna and Heather on Below Deck. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck star Captain Lee Rosbach has weighed in on Heather Chase’s apology and Rayna Lindsey’s reaction to it.

The most recent episode of Below Deck featured Heather apologizing to Rayna for saying the N-word on a crew night out. Although Rayna told Heather she accepted her apology, the deckhand later vented to Fraser Olender about it.

Captain Lee addressed Heather using the racial slur ahead of the show’s holiday hiatus. Now the stud of the sea has weighed in the recent development in the on-screen drama.

What did Captain Lee say about Heather’s apology to Rayna?

In his weekly blog, the captain didn’t shy away from giving his thoughts on Heather taking Rayna aside to apologize for using the racial slur.

“Heather, your apology to Rayna seemed sincere. You learned the hard way words like those have no place on a yacht or anywhere else for that matter. I hope you take the opportunity to do better in the future,” he wrote.

Aside from commenting on Heather’s talk with Rayna, Captain Lee let the chief stew know he was not impressed with her oversleeping.

What did Captain Lee think of Rayna’s reaction to Heather’s apology?

While the captain agreed Rayna had a right to be offended, he did take issue with her accepting Heather’s apology then talking behind her back.

“Rayna, you were rightfully offended. I don’t condone that term in any situation, and no-one should ever feel discriminated against where they work, but you seemed to accept Heather’s apology to her face, then spoke to other people about it behind her back. I wish the situation had been brought to my attention sooner, where it would’ve been dealt with head on,” Captain Lee expressed.

Rayna has said more than once that the captain was aware of the situation and did nothing. She opened up about Heather and the racial slur while speaking with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live this week.

Andy also took time to address Heather saying the N-word on Below Deck. First-mate Eddie Lucas blasted producers recently for how the situation was handled during filming too.

Captain Lee Rosbach has said his peace regarding Heather Chase apologizing to Rayna Lindsey and the aftermath. Below Deck fans can expect him to speak out more on the hot topic as Season 9 plays out.

The mid-season trailer revealed it is a focal point for the back half of the season. Also, Rayna teased the season ends abruptly, so that’s something for Below Deck viewers to look forward to.

What did you think of Captain Lee’s thoughts on Rayna and Heather?

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.