The deck crew continues to be a thorn in Captain Lee’s side on Season 9 of Below Deck. Pic credit: Bravo

The Below Deck mid-season trailer teases a new stew, a threesome, and more explosive Season 9 drama fans won’t want to miss.

Hot on the heels of Jessica Albert quitting, Bravo dropped a teaser of what Below Deck fans can expect from the rest of the season. The first half of Season 9 has earned mixed reactions from fans.

Below Deck’s mid-season trailer also comes after deckhand Rayna Lindsey shared the season comes to an abrupt end.

A new stew and a threesome coming up on Below Deck Season 9

There is an opening in the interior department, but it doesn’t seem like everyone is happy to have her on board based on the preview clip.

First-officer Eddie Lucas freaks out over a new person being trained in the middle of a charter. Chief stew Heather appears at her wit’s end as she declares the news stew was the only option after Jessica quit suddenly.

The Rayna Lindsey, Jake Foulger, and Fraser Olender dynamic is taken to a whole new level too. If Below Deck viewers thought the three-way kiss was steamy, that’s nothing compared to what’s coming up.

It looks like they engage in a threesome in Rayna’s cabin and have a three-way make-out session on the crew’s day off. Oh yes, this love or lust triangle will not end well for Fraser, Rayna, or Jake.

More explosive Below Deck Season 9 drama

The fallout of Heather saying the N-word will be front and center for the rest of the season.

Captain Lee Rosbach learns of the incident and isn’t happy no one told him. Eddie Lucas also talks to him regarding how the incident affected Rayna, who says she can’t trust Eddie after his reaction to learning Heather said the racial slur.

Although Heather apologized off-screen and will do it on-screen, too, Below Deck fans are not happy with her. Rayna has been speaking her truth including dissing Eddie, Captain Lee, and the network for how the situation was handled.

Below Deck viewers can expect Captain Lee to reach his breaking point with the deck team. Eddie gets another lecture from the stud of the sea. Plus, Captain Lee catches Jake clowning around in the crew mess with Wes O’Dell, and that does not go over well with him.

Chef Rachel Hargrove continues to give off some great one-liners. However, one Below Deck guest has a complaint about not everyone in the group eating at the same time.

There’s so much juicy entertainment coming up on Below Deck Season 9.

Will Captain Lee Rosbach fire anyone this season? Tune in to find out!

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.