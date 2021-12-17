Below Deck fans sound off on Bravo not addressing Heather Chase saying N-word on show

Heather Chase and Bravo have come under fire for her actions on Below Deck. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck fans are sounding off on Bravo not addressing Heather Chase saying the N-word on Season 9 of the yachting show.

The most recent episode of Below Deck Season 9 featured Heather using the racial slur a couple of times. Things escalated when Rayna Lindsey tried to explain to Heather why the word was inappropriate. Heather denied saying it and got offended at what Rayna was saying.

Rayna informed first-office Eddie Lucas that she was upset by Heather using that word. Eddie didn’t react in a way that made Rayna feel heard.

Since the episode aired, Heather used Instagram to issue an apology, but Below Deck fans didn’t buy it. Meanwhile, Rayna has blasted Eddie, Captain Lee Rosbach, and Bravo for not dealing with the situation.

Captain Lee did address the incident in his weekly blog. However, Bravo has not acknowledged what happened, and Below Deck fans are outraged.

Below Deck fans sound off on Bravo for not addressing Heather saying N-word

Twitter was buzzing from the moment Heather first said the N-word on Below Deck. The network was called out for airing the racial slur.

A couple of users put Bravo on blast for not having a disclaimer at the end of the episode and also how the network is setting a precedent.

One user declared Bravo is gaslighting fans, while another referenced how the network dealt with the Kenya Native American costume.

The fact that a white talent has said the n-word on #BelowDeck last night and Bravo has not said a word, but made Kenya apologize for the Native American costume with the quickness and edited it out. pic.twitter.com/Zngrq2fAMh — mrs bryant. (@rhopstan) December 14, 2021

It didn’t help that Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen was a repeat following the episode. The show was suddenly on hiatus all week, which only added fuel to the fire.

Not @BravoWWHL showing a damn repeat episode so they didn’t have to address Heather saying the n-word #BelowDeck #WWHL pic.twitter.com/kNVmc1yp2D — 𝑅𝒶𝓈𝒽𝒶 🥰 (@SoGorgeousRasha) December 14, 2021

Below Deck fans even took aim at Andy for keeping silent on the topic.

Lexi Wilson from Below Deck Med slams Bravo too

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Lexi Wilson had her own issues with the network and show. Lexi slammed Bravo more than once as her season played out on screen.

The fired stew showed up in the comments section of the official Bravo Below Deck Instagram account @belowdeckbravo.

Lexi warned black women to stay away from the network as she recalled how she was treated for saying an inappropriate word on the show.

When a fan replied to Lexi’s comment saying Bravo is normalizing the behavior, Lexi called the network hypocrites who want to “protect white reputation.”

@belowdeckbravo has not posted anything since Monday, which was a post promoting that night’s episode.

The drama on Season 9 of Below Deck has taken a turn that viewers never saw coming. Bravo keeping quiet on Heather Chase using a racial slur isn’t sitting well with fans, especially since it has been days since the episode aired.

Do you think Bravo will address Heather using the word or keep ignoring it?

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.