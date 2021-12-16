Below Deck: Rayna Lindsey reveals she quit drinking, opens up about sober journey

Rayna has started a new chapter in her life as Below Deck drama heats up. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck star Rayna Lindsey has revealed she quit drinking and has opened up about her sober journey.

Rayna’s news comes amid some on-screen and off-screen Below Deck drama. The most recent episode featured Heather saying the N-word a couple of times.

When Rayna talked to her about it, Heather didn’t remember saying it. Later Rayna told Eddie Lucas what happened but didn’t get the best response from him.

Off-screen, Heather issued an apology for using the racial slur. Rayna took to Instagram Stories to air her grievance with Eddie, Captain Lee Rosbach, and Bravo for not handling the situation. Captain Lee has addressed what went down on the episode too.

While dealing with Below Deck Season 9 hitting the airwaves, Rayna has made a life change, and she couldn’t be happier.

Rayna Lindsey from Below Deck reveals she quit drinking

In an Instagram post celebrating one month of sobriety, Rayna shared what led her to the decision to stop drinking.

“On November 16th, 2021, I made the conscious decision to put the liquor down for good. Throughout the years liquor has been like a backbone for me. If I had a hard day, I’d drink. If something bothered me or if I was sad, I’d drink. Drinking was the ultimate coping mechanism for me. The ultimate escape from reality,” she wrote.

Rayna spilled that she no longer wanted to escape reality. Instead of ignoring her feelings, Rayna wants to be in tune with them and find a more positive way of handling them.

“I want to be able to work through my daily ordeals and say I’ve made it to the other side without a drink. I understand this journey is going to be difficult, but I know I can do it. I know I have no choice. I know my happiness depends on it. I depend on it. So come along the ride as I Chase my happiness,” Rayna said, ending her message.

Rayna opens up about her sober journey

The deckhand also posted a video of things she has learned since she got sober. She also shed light on her sober journey.

“Alcohol has had a hold on me for a while now. I don’t want to live a life where I’m dependent on anything. I refuse!!! I want to feel free in every aspect of my life. I hope my vulnerabilities will show you guys that the journey is not easy but if I can do it, I’m telling you, You Can Do It Too,” Rayna captioned the video footage.

There’s still a lot of Below Deck Season 9 to play out. Whatever the fallout from the season brings, Rayna Lindsey will be handling it sober. The deckhand just celebrated one month without alcohol.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.